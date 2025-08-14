Citric Acid Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Citric Acid Market Worth?

In the last few years, the size of the citric acid market has experienced consistent growth. It's projected to increase from $4.36 billion in 2024 to $4.5 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. This expansion during the historical context is due to factors such as the surge in the food and beverage sector, utilization in pharmaceuticals, its role as a cleaning and chelating agent, in preservation and flavoring, as well as a rise in industrial applications.

The size of the citric acid market is anticipated to witness a consistent increase in the upcoming years. The market will expand to a value of $5.37 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This projected rise during the forecast period can be associated with the rising demand for clean label products, sustainable sourcing, biodegradable polymers, and an increase in the need for personal care and cosmetic items, along with growth in emerging markets. Key trends to watch during this period include initiatives in green chemistry, specialized and bespoke solutions, advancements in technology, the introduction of unique specialty chemicals, and collaborations.

What Are The Factors Driving The Citric Acid Market?

The escalating demand for food safety is predicted to fuel the expansion of the citric acid market. Fruits and vegetables, which are key nutrient sources including vitamin C, thiamine, niacin, pyridoxine, folic acid, minerals, and dietary fiber, often come into contact with damaging substances pre-harvest and post-harvest. Yet, Citric Acid is deemed safe for foods, heightening the need for its use in safeguarding these produce. The rising consciousness about food safety for healthier living further enhances this need. For example, a World Health Organization article in May 2022 noted that an estimated 600 million people globally - nearly one-tenth of the world's population - fall ill due to consumption of tainted food annually. This leads to an estimated 420,000 deaths and a loss of 33 million healthy life years. Unsafe food also causes low and middle-income countries to lose USD 110 billion yearly in reduced productivity and medical expenses. Interestingly, children below five years bear 40% of the burden of foodborne diseases, causing 125,000 deaths each year. Hence, the imperative for food safety is contributing to the surge in the citric acid market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Citric Acid Market?

Major players in the Citric Acid include:

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

• Cofco Biochemical Co. Ltd.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co Ltd.

• RZBC Group Co Ltd.

• Weifang Ensign Industry Co Ltd.

• S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Citric Acid Sector?

The rising consumption of low-calorie RTD beverages is impacting the citric acid market positively. These beverages, known for their low-calorie content, contribute to improved heart wellness, enhanced immunity, and energy boosts. For example, in February 2022, Coca-Cola, an American beverage firm, introduced Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, a special edition flavor. This zero-calorie, caffeine-free drink is crafted with 100% natural ingredients, combining the flavors of kiwi, pear, and watermelon's refreshing taste. Characterised by its distinctive pink color, this drink, available throughout the U.S for a limited period, is targeted towards consumers looking for unusual and invigorating tastes.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Citric Acid Market Share?

The citric acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Liquid, Anhydrous

2) By Key Function: Acidulant, Preservative, Antioxidant, Sequestrant

3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid: Citric Acid Solution, Concentrated Liquid Citric Acid

2) By Anhydrous: Granular Anhydrous Citric Acid, Powdered Anhydrous Citric Acid

What Are The Regional Trends In The Citric Acid Market?

In 2024, Europe and North America dominated the market for citric acid. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the most rapid growth in the foreseeable future. The market report for citric acid embraces regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

