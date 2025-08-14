Missile Seekers Market Projected to Reach $7.35 Billion with 7.1% CAGR by 2029

Missile Seekers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Missile Seekers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Missile Seekers Market Through 2025?

The market for missile seekers has significantly expanded over the past few years. The market is projected to rise from $5.23 billion in 2024 to $5.58 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This historic growth is due to factors such as military modernization initiatives, regional security issues, export opportunities, an increase in asymmetrical warfare, counter-air, anti-ship operations, and counter-ballistic missile systems.

In the coming years, the missile seekers market is projected to experience robust expansion. By 2029, it is estimated to reach a worth of $7.35 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Several factors are contributing to this growth during the forecast period, including the development of hypersonic missiles, a heightened emphasis on electronic warfare, deployment on unmanned platforms, a focus on anti-ship missile seekers, and a worldwide increase in missile defense systems. A few key trends that will be prominent during this period encompass advancements in sensor technologies, elevated integration of artificial intelligence (AI), efforts towards miniaturization and weight reduction, capabilities in multi-spectral imaging, the progression of hypersonic missile seekers, and incorporation with network-centric warfare systems.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Missile Seekers Market?

The escalation in the global requirement for missile defense systems is propelling the growth of the missile seekers market. With international tensions escalating, countries are aiming to protect their territories from aerial assault using missile defense systems. These systems employ missile seekers to precisely strike and obliterate the incoming missiles or aircraft. For instance, the US-based defense contractor, Raytheon Company announced in July 2024 that the production rate of their AIM-9X missile had reached 1,400 units per year and aims to ramp up to 2,500 units per year by Lot 25 in 2025. Furthermore, Lockheed Martin Corporation, a US-based defense and aerospace manufacturer, increased their HIMARS production capacity in February 2024 from 48 units per year to 60 units per year and is set to reach a production of 96 units per year by the conclusion of 2024. Consequently, the soaring demand for missile defense systems is fueling the progress of the missile seekers market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Missile Seekers Market?

Major players in the Missile Seekers include:

• BAE Systems PLC

• Leonardo SpA

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Safran SA

• Thales Group

• Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited

• Adani Defence And Aerospace

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Missile Seekers Market In The Future?

Strides in technology continue to greatly influence the missile seekers market, a trend that is becoming increasingly popular. The emergence of sophisticated seeker technologies is a strategy being employed by many major companies and defense organizations within the market, aiming to enhance the precision of missile targeting. Such advancements provide these crucial players with a significant competitive advantage. For example, in June 2024, Kongsberg Gruppen, hailing from Norway and specializing in aerospace, secured a contract valued at $141 million from the U.S. Air Force. This contract commissioned the full-rate production of the Joint Strike Missile (JSM). This agreement signifies the initial production order for the air-launched JSM, tailor-made for the F-35 fighter jet and optimized for ground-assault missions. The JSM, a modification of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), boasts improved capabilities such as an imaging infrared seeker, GPS, inertial sensors, and terrain-reference navigation. The JSM, with a longer range than the NSM, is designed to be accommodated within the internal weapons bay of the F-35. The contract also covers the production of JSM all-up rounds, containers, and testing equipment.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Missile Seekers Market

The missile seekers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Missile Type: Cruise Missile, Ballistic Missile, Interceptor Missile, Conventional

2) By Technology: Active Radar, Semi-Active Radar, Passive Radar, Infrared, laser, multimode

3) By Launch Mode: Surface-To-Surface, Surface-To-Air, Air-To-Surface, Air-To-Air

Subsegments:

1) By Cruise Missile: Subsonic Cruise Missiles, Supersonic Cruise Missiles, Hypersonic Cruise Missiles

2) By Ballistic Missile: Short-Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBM), Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles (MRBM), Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM)

3) By Interceptor Missile: Ground-Based Interceptors, Sea-Based Interceptors, Airborne Interceptors

4) By Conventional: Surface-To-Surface Missiles, Air-To-Surface Missiles, Surface-To-Air Missiles

Global Missile Seekers Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for missile seekers. The anticipated growth scenario for this regional market was also detailed in the report. The study additionally encompasses the missile seeker markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

