Military Personal Protective Equipment Market to Reach US $29 Billion by 2029

Military Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Military Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Military Personal Protective Equipment Market?

The size of the military personal protective equipment market has seen robust growth in recent times. The market, which is projected to surge from $19.54 billion in 2024 to $21.13 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors such as geopolitical disputes, the expansion of military modernisation initiatives, perceived threats, the global increase in military expenditure, and the obsolescence of traditional equipment are credited for the growth observed in the historical period.

In the coming years, a robust expansion is anticipated for the military personal protective equipment market, with its value projected to reach $29 billion by 2029, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors such as emerging threats, the international political scene, heightened attention to soldier health, cybersecurity issues, and environmental factors contribute to the growth projected for this period. The forecast period will also witness important trends such as sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, the influence of worldwide geopolitics, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protection, advancements in ballistic protection, customization and modularity, and the integration of smart technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Military Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Growth?

The military personal protective equipment market is projected to grow due to the rising military spending. The money spent on arms, weapons systems, operations, personnel maintenance, and specific military gear is the military expenditure. The various components of the military market, including personal protection equipment, will be bolstered by government military expenditure. For instance, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based international institute, stated that in April 2023, there was a 3.7% real-term growth in worldwide military expenditure in 2022, peaking at $2,240 billion. Europe saw a considerable 13% annual increase in military expenditure. In 2022, the United States, which contributed 39 percent of global military spending, and China, which accounted for 13 percent, remained the top two spenders. Russia followed with 3.9 percent, India with 3.6 percent, and Saudi Arabia with 3.3 percent, jointly accounting for 63 percent of the total global military expenditure that year. Consequently, the rise in military expenditure is fueling the growth of the military personal protective equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Military Personal Protective Equipment Market?

Major players in the Military Personal Protective Equipment include:

• 3M Company

• Ansell Limited

• Armor Express LLC

• Avon Rubber plc

• BAE Systems Inc.

• Ballistic Body Armor Pty. Ltd.

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Eagle Industries Unlimited Inc.

• Gentex Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Military Personal Protective Equipment Market?

A key rising trend in the military personal protective equipment market is the creation of innovative protective gear for military use. Major players and research organizations are heavily involved in research and development activities to produce novel military protective equipment. This innovation provides them with an advantage over their competitors. For example, in July 2022, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), a government organization in Australia, made an announcement about a project to create advanced respiratory protective equipment for the Australian Defense Force (ADF). Their project, backed by an investment of $8.65 million, involves the application of metal-organic materials in a single respiratory unit which offers enhanced and efficient defense against radiological and nuclear (CBRN) contaminants. The goal of this project is to bolster defensive capabilities by shielding military personnel from biological, chemical, and radiological threats on the battlefield.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Report?

The military personal protective equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Body Armor, Tactical Vest, Eye Protection, Combat Helmet, Life Safety Jacket, Pelvic Protection, Respiratory Protection, Other Products

2) By Usage: Detection Solutions, Fall Protection, Head And Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Apparel, Protective Communications, Protective Eyewear, Respiratory Protection, Welding Safety

3) By Application: Army, Air Force, Navy, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Body Armor: Soft Armor, Hard Armor, Plate Carriers, Tactical Vest

2) By Tactical Vest: Modular Tactical Vests, Load-Bearing Vests

3) By Eye Protection: Ballistic Goggles, Shooting Glasses, Face Shields

4) By Combat Helmet: Ballistic Helmets, Modular Helmets

5) By Life Safety Jacket: Personal Flotation Devices, Tactical Life Vests

6) By Pelvic Protection: Groin Guards, Protective Shorts

7) By Respiratory Protection: Gas Masks, Respirators

8) By Other Products: Hearing Protection, Neck Protection, Anti-Riot Gear

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Military Personal Protective Equipment Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the military personal protective equipment market. However, it's projected that the Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in this sector during the forecast period. The report encompasses analysis for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

