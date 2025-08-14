CBRN Security Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

CBRN Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Security Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

It will grow to $26.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the cbrn (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security market has experienced robust growth. It is projected to escalate from $19.62 billion in 2024 to $20.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth during the historical period can be linked to an increase in incident frequency, geopolitical environment, growing public awareness, economic conditions, and lessons learned.

In the coming years, the CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) security market is projected to experience robust growth. By 2029, it is anticipated to expand to a market size of $26.89 billion, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth forecasted for this period can be credited to elements such as worldwide threat landscape, changes in regulations and compliance, public perception and demand, economic conditions, and research and development. The period is also likely to see trends such as collaborative research initiatives, increased awareness and readiness, acceleration in innovation, and adaptive threat landscape.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Landscape?

The escalating menace of terrorism is projected to spur the expansion of the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security market in the future. Terrorism involves the use or threat of violence with the intention of inducing fear and terror to achieve specific political or societal objectives. The utilization of CBRN security enhances border and customs control security, as well as contributes to the protection of major international devices aimed at preventing CBRN-related terrorism and identifying illegal trafficking of CBRN weapons and materials. For example, as per the Global Terrorism Index given by the Institute for Economics & Peace, an Australian Think tank, in December 2023, the death toll from terrorist attacks had increased in 2022, causing an average of 1.7 deaths per attack, compared to 1.3 deaths in 2021. Thus, the increasing threat of terrorism is fueling the growth of the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security market.

Who Are The Top Players In The CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market?

Major players in the CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security include:

• Bruker Corporation

• FLIR Systems Inc.

• Blücher GmbH

• HDT Global Inc.

• AirBoss Defense Inc.

• MSA Safety Inc.

• 3M Company

• MKU GmbH

• Survitec Group

• Tingley Rubber Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Industry?

Advancements in technology are becoming an increasingly significant trend in the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security market. The leading corporations in the market are intent on introducing fresh technological solutions to consolidate their market standing. For example, in February 2023, the US-based Department of Health and Human Services office, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), initiated the RePAIR (Repurposing and Advancing Innovations Against Rad/Nuc Threats) program. This project aims to repurpose current therapeutics into potential medical safeguards against injuries sustained from radiological and nuclear incidents. The RePAIR program forms a core part of BARDA's extensive multi-year strategy and represents the latest advancement in the country's ongoing commitment to augmenting its ability to react to health security risks. Effective pharmacological interventions are indispensable in mitigating the substantial morbidity and mortality associated with the systematic, multi-organ diseases of ARS. In the aftermath of a radioactive or nuclear event, these medical interventions should be readily available across a range of healthcare settings, including pharmacies and hospitals.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market

The cbrn (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Chemical Security, Biological Security, Radiological Security, Nuclear Security

2) By Function: Decontamination, Protection, Detection, Simulation

3) By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical Security: Detection Systems, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Decontamination Equipment

2) By Biological Security: Detection And Identification Systems, Vaccines And Antidotes, Biosecurity Equipment

3) By Radiological Security: Radiation Detection And Measurement Devices, Monitoring Equipment, Protective Gear

4) By Nuclear Security: Physical Protection Systems, Nuclear Detection Systems, Emergency Response Equipment

View the full cbrn (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) security market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cbrn-chemical-biological-radiological-and-nuclear-security-global-market-report

CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security as the largest region. However, it is anticipated that Europe will see the most rapid growth rate in the forecast period in this market. In the CBRN Security market report, the regions surveyed included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

