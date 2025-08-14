The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aviation MRO Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

It will grow to $105.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aviation MRO Market Through 2025?

The size of the aviation MRO market has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market is forecasted to increase from $77.38 billion in 2024 to $82.2 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the expansion of the aircraft fleet, the need for maintaining older aircraft, the trend towards outsourcing, a focussed emphasis on safety and reliability, and the overall increase in global air traffic.

The size of the aviation mro market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, with predictions putting it at $105.29 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to elements such as fleet expansion and modernization, reliance on data-led maintenance, the emergence of aviation in developing markets, regulatory shifts and adherence, and a trend towards outsourced MRO services. The forecast period will likely see major trends including the entry and competition between new businesses, focus on sustainability, the adoption of predictive maintenance, a move towards outsourcing, adherence to regulatory compliance and safety standards, and advancements in aircraft technology.

Download a free sample of the aviation mro market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9293&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aviation MRO Market?

As air travel continues to expand, so too is the aviation MRO market expected to grow. Travelling by aircraft from one location to another is what is meant by air travel. The role of aviation MRO is crucial in maintaining and repairing aircraft to ensure they remain in operable condition at all times, which is vital given that the most popular mode of transport for international journeys is air travel. For example, in April 2022, the International Air Transport Association, an international airlines trade union based in Canada, reported a 78.7% increase in air travel demand in comparison to April 2021. Furthermore, the union predicts that passenger numbers will reach 7.8 billion by the year 2036. As such, the surge in air travel is fueling the aviation MRO market's rise.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aviation MRO Market?

Major players in the Aviation MRO include:

• Delta Airlines Inc.

• AAR Corp.

• Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

• Airbus SE

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited

• KLM UK Engineering Limited

• Lufthansa Technik AG

• MTU Aero Engines AG

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• SIA Engineering Company Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aviation MRO Market In The Future?

Aviation MRO market's leading companies are innovating via the development of aviation software. The purpose is to improve operational efficiency, cut down on maintenance costs, and heighten the safety and reliability of aircraft. By merging Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), aviation software seeks to streamline procedures and enhance output. A notable example is when Ramco Systems Ltd, a technology firm headquartered in India, introduced Aviation Software 6.0 in September 2024. This was a game-changer for Maintenance and Engineering (M&E) and MRO operations, thanks to its AI-driven insights and automation. The software came with a dedicated engine MRO module and allowed for remote management through cloud-based 'Anywhere Apps,' thereby improving accessibility and the ability of organizations to adapt swiftly.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aviation MRO Market

The aviation mro market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Modification, Other Service Types

2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jet, Other Aircraft Types

3) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aircraft Operator, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Overhaul: Complete Engine Overhaul, Engine Inspection And Repair, Engine Component Repair

2) By Airframe Maintenance: Scheduled Maintenance, Structural Repair And Modifications, Painting And Coating Services

3) By Line Maintenance: Routine Checks And Inspections, A-Checks And B-Checks, Component Replacement And Repairs

4) By Modification: Avionics Upgrades, Cabin Modifications, Performance Enhancements

5) By Other Service Types: Component Maintenance And Repair, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Technical Training And Support

View the full aviation mro market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-mro-global-market-report

Global Aviation MRO Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the aviation MRO market. The forecasted growth of this market is found in a report encompassing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa along with North America.

