Deputy Head of OSCE Mission Visits Travnik and Busovača

TRAVNIK, 13 August 2025 – The Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), Zahid Movlazada, visited Travnik and Busovača, where he met with Radoje Vidović, the President of HDZ BiH Central Bosnia Canton Board, Tahir Lendo, Prime Minister of Central Bosnia Canton, and Asim Mekić, Mayor of Busovača.

The discussions focused on political developments in the canton, institutional response to bias-motivated incidents, hate crimes and related preventive activities as well as efforts to advance education reform and the promotion of gender equality.

Movlazada reaffirmed the Mission’s commitment to supporting inclusive progress across communities, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among local authorities and all relevant stakeholders.

Deputy Head of Mission Movlazada visited the Mission’s Field Office in Travnik, where he met with staff to discuss implementation the OSCE mandate in Zenica-Doboj Canton and Central Bosnia Canton, aimed at strengthening support for institutions, civil society, and communities across the cantons.

The OSCE Mission to BiH remains committed to promote inclusive dialogue, protect fundamental rights, and strengthen democratic institutions.