Friends of Commerce Named Inaugural Partner in Commerce’s New B2B Quick Start Accelerator Program

Friends of Commerce joins inaugural B2B Quick Start Program as certified expert on the newly rebranded Commerce platform.

The B2B Quick Start Accelerator is what mid-market B2B companies need - a way to move fast without cutting corners. We’re proud to help Commerce bring speed, structure, and scale to digital projects.” — RJ Stephens, Co-Founder & CEO of Friends of Commerce

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Commerce (FoC), a certified B2B expert for the BigCommerce platform, has been selected as an inaugural partner in the newly launched B2B Quick Start Accelerator Program - a strategic initiative under the company’s updated parent brand, Commerce The B2B Quick Start Accelerator Program is designed to help manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers implement complex eCommerce storefronts faster, using predefined implementation tracks and best-practice workflows. As a launch partner, Friends of Commerce will support companies looking to accelerate their digital transformation with minimal disruption to existing operations.FoC’s inclusion in the program builds on its established track record delivering tailored B2B solutions, including custom workflows, ERP and fulfillment integrations, account-based pricing models, and multi-location inventory management.“The B2B Quick Start Accelerator Program is exactly what mid-market B2B companies need right now - a way to move fast without cutting corners,” said RJ Stephens, Co-Founder and CEO of Friends of Commerce. “We’re proud to be one of the first partners supporting this effort and helping Commerce bring speed, structure, and scale to digital projects across the ecosystem.”As a certified B2B expert since 2023 , Friends of Commerce continues to play a leading role in helping mid-market businesses modernize operations and launch digital channels that match the complexity of their workflows, without overengineering the path to launch.The B2B Quick Start Accelerator Program is now live and available to qualified B2B companies seeking faster deployment timelines on the Commerce platform.About Friends of CommerceFriends of Commerce is a business transformation and eCommerce consulting and solution implementation agency located in San Diego, California. Since 2019, their focus is upper mid-market B2B and DTC businesses embarking on digital transformation for the first time or transitioning from legacy systems to modern systems and workflows as well as optimizations utilizing AI.About CommerceCommerce empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce, Feedonomics, and Makeswift, Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.