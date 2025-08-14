God Bless Everyone

David Glenn Band Releases New Single Titled “God Bless Everyone” For Charity to Support Texas Hill Country Flood Relief

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proceeds from downloads and streams will aid the ones affected of the July 4th, 2025 floods in Texas.In the wake of the devastating floods that swept through the Texas Hill Country on July 4th, 2025, the David Glenn Band is stepping up to help with the release of their heartfelt new single, “God Bless Everyone” Written by David Glenn and recorded specifically for this cause, the song serves as both a message of unity and a practical means to raise much-needed funds for relief efforts.Proceeds from streaming and downloads of “God Bless Everyone” will be donated directly to organizations providing aid, housing, and recovery assistance to those impacted by the disaster.“When we saw our neighbors’ losing loved one’s homes and businesses, we knew we couldn’t just stand by,” said frontman David Glenn. “Music has the power to heal, and we wanted to use our platform to bring hope while also bringing tangible help to the people of the “Hill Country.” Texas is everyone’s home, we are “Texas Proud and Texas Strong”The song blends the David Glenn Band’s signature country sound, with a Christian gospel tone, an uplifting chorus that calls for compassion and resilience in the face of tragedy. It’s lyrics speak to the spirit of coming together—Texans helping Texans—while offering a prayer and hope for everyone affected.The July 4th floods tragically caused the loss of so many lives and widespread damage to communities across the Hill Country, Kerr County and along the Llano River. Local relief organizations still working and will be for a long time and continue funding is critical to rebuilding.Fans and supporters can help by streaming and downloading “God Bless Everyone” on all major platforms. Every play, every purchase, and every share make’s a difference.How to Help:🎵 Stream or download “God Bless Everyone” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.💖 PLEASE Share the song on social media to spread the word.🏠 Donate by downloading for the Hill Country flood relief organizations and the ones in need.For more information on the David Glenn Band, visit: DAVIDGLENNBAND.COM

