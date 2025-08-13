NHS’s Chief Nursing Officer encourages more male students to consider a career in nursing

The NHS’s Chief Nursing Officer for England is encouraging male students getting their exam results today not to be put off by outdated stereotypes about the profession.

Duncan Burton, who became the first man to hold the post last year, wants students to consider a career in nursing and has shared his experience of how rewarding it can be for both men and women.

The latest figures show just one in eight of the nurses and health visitors working in the NHS are male, with just under 47,300 men compared to nearly 321,200 women.

His appeal comes days after the government showed its commitment to supporting newly-qualified nurses and midwives by launching its Graduate Guarantee, unlocking thousands of jobs and ensuring there are enough positions for every newly-qualified nurse and midwife to apply for this year.

Today, students in UCAS clearing are being encouraged to consider healthcare degrees which open the doors to around 300 NHS careers, from nursing and midwifery to becoming an allied health professional such as an occupational therapist, radiographer or podiatrist.

Students who decide against traditional university routes can gain practical on-the-job experience by taking up a health and social care apprenticeship or becoming a healthcare support worker.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone getting exam results today and would encourage anyone considering their next steps to consider a healthcare degree.

“I’ve been a nurse for 27 years and it’s been incredibly rewarding. I became a nurse because I wanted to help people and provide the very best care, and I still love being a nurse.

“Our workforce should represent the communities we serve, and diverse teams with different perspectives deliver better patient care.

“I’d encourage all students thinking about nursing to take the next step and for any men getting their results today not to be put off by outdated stereotypes. Nursing offers opportunities for people from all backgrounds”.

Extra support will also be provided for student nurses as part of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan, meaning travel expenses will be reimbursed faster. The process of confirming course completion will also be sped up so that new nurses can start work sooner.

Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “Today marks an exciting milestone for thousands of young people across the country as they receive their results, and many will be considering a rewarding career in health and social care.

“We’ve listened carefully to the concerns of students, and we’re taking action. Through our 10 Year Health Plan, we’re breaking down barriers by expanding apprenticeship opportunities and widening routes into nursing and midwifery.

“The NHS is undergoing the most significant transformation since its creation, and we need passionate, dedicated people to be part of that journey. You represent the future of our health service and will be at the forefront of building an NHS that’s fit for the future”.

Father and son Peter and Connor McKiernan work at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as an Advanced Clinical Practitioner (ACP) and Clinical Improvement Lead respectively.

After completing nursing degrees at the University of Central Lancashire within six years of each other, they initially worked side-by-side in the hospital’s emergency department before Connor moved into other roles within the hospital, first as a stroke specialist and then beginning his new role in October last year.

Peter, 56, from Kirkham in Lancashire, said: “When I first started at the Vic I was the only male nurse in the emergency department. It was a big cultural change from my previous careers in car sales and the army.

“I’ve made some great friends over the years, though, and feel valued by a profession that’s allowed me to make considerable progress. Whatever level I’ve worked at, the ethos of helping and advocating for others is still the main reason I do this job.

“I like to think male nurses challenge the stereotype of what it means to be a strong man by showing the differences mental strength and resilience can make instead of focusing on physical strength.

“Every nurse brings different qualities to the profession. Patients come from all walks of life and so it’s important that the workforce that treats them reflects this”.