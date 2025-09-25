NHS App’s family access feature “as simple as switching Netflix profiles”

A new family feature being piloted in the NHS App is making it easier for parents and carers to manage their loved ones’ health as simply as switching profiles on Netflix.

Hailed as a “gamechanger”, the service being developed by NHS England means people can apply to add another profile to their NHS App online instead of having to do it in person – saving them time and cutting admin for GP practice staff.

Once patients have signed up through the app, they can easily switch between their own and their relative’s profile – with the potential for parents to then be able to book GP appointments for their children, or carers to order repeat prescriptions for an elderly relative.

Almost 12,000 people have already applied through pilots in 68 GP practices, with plans to roll the service out more widely from next year.

Dr Vin Diwakar, Clinical Transformation Director at NHS England, said: “The family access feature in the NHS App makes it much easier for parents and carers to support the health of their loved ones – and it’s as simple as switching Netflix profiles.

“It’s also hugely beneficial for GP practices, reducing the time staff spend on admin and freeing up resources, as well as improving efficiency and coordination of care.

“This is a great example of how we’re transforming healthcare by harnessing digital technology as part of the Government’s 10 Year Health Plan, as well as tackling digital exclusion”.

The NHS App provides a simple and secure way to access a range of NHS services, such as repeat prescription ordering, viewing medical records and making GP appointments.

A parent or carer can manage their own health using the app but they previously had to go into their GP practice to set up additional access for a relative – with paperwork usually taking at least half an hour.

Now NHS England has developed the new way of applying via the NHS App so that, in pilot areas, parents or carers who are registered at the same GP practice as their loved ones can apply by providing their details. These then go through verification checks through national NHS systems and via the GP practice before access is granted.

Once set up, parents or carers can easily switch profiles on the NHS App, enabling them to order repeat prescriptions, access medical information like care plans and manage appointments on behalf of someone else where this has been enabled by the GP practice.

The service, which has so far been most often used by parents for their children, also improves access to the NHS App for people who may not have the correct device, data coverage or digital skills, or face language barriers.

One of the GP practices piloting the scheme said the service brings huge benefits for patients and staff.

Will Palmer, Digital Community Connector at Frome Medical Practice in Somerset, said: “Patients are so relieved that they can easily get set up to order repeat prescriptions or see test results for their loved ones in the NHS App. For our practice, it reduces the admin burden and improves efficiency, care coordination and communication, as well as empowering carers – it’s a gamechanger”.

Patient Jessica Land, a mum of two from Somerset, added: “It’s brilliant! It’s so simple and means I don’t have to go into the doctors anymore”.

Latest data shows the NHS App now has 38.5 million registered users, with an average of 56.5 million logins each month for people to manage their healthcare.

A total of 61.5 million repeat prescriptions have been ordered via the NHS App in the last 12 months – a 46% increase on the previous year (42.2 million). There were also 87.4 million views of patient test results during the same period.

Anyone who wants to apply to manage health services for others on the NHS App can still do so by going into their GP practice if they prefer, or if the online service is not yet available in their area.

More information is available on the nhs.uk website: Manage health services for others – NHS App help and support – NHS