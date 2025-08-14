TSA News Release: TSA Launches “Families on the Fly” Campaign in Honolulu

Main, News Posted on Aug 13, 2025 in Airports News

New Initiative Enhances Checkpoint Experience for Traveling Families This Summer

HONOLULU – The Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) latest initiative is designed to put families first and enhance their airport security screening experience during the busy summer travel season and beyond.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has launched dedicated family lanes to recognize the unique challenges parents and their children may face when traveling and minimize their stress while maintaining the highest level of security.

“When families come to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and enter one of our TSA security checkpoints, they will have a dedicated lane specific to them,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pacific Airports, Nanea Vasta. “With the Hawaiian Islands being a top tourist destination for vacationing families, I’m thrilled we now have the added ability to expedite their screening process and make the airport experience more enjoyable.”

Orlando International (MCO), Charlotte-Douglas International (CLT), John Wayne Orange County Airport (SNA), Jacksonville International (JAX), Will Rogers International Airport (OKC), Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) are also participating in “Families on the Fly,” with plans in the near future to offer special family lanes at other select airports across the nation. As part of the “Families on the Fly” campaign, families will also enjoy discounted TSA PreCheck® fees for families and dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for military service members and their families.

“We appreciate that TSA has chosen the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to be one of nation’s first airports to have a dedicated family lane as part of the ‘Families on the Fly’ initiative,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Having the new family lane at HNL is especially significant, given the importance of ‘ohana (family) in the Islands and Hawai‘i’s popularity as a family friendly destination.”

This initiative is one of several TSA has rolled out this summer to improve hospitality at its 435 airports throughout the country. Earlier this month, TSA launched the “Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease” campaign designed to recognize the service and sacrifice of military and uniformed service members and their families. TSA, in coordination with its industry partners, introduced expedited access for military members in TSA PreCheck lanes at select airports near larger military installations. This included dedicated screening lanes, or front-of-line privileges, designed to minimize wait times and improve convenience for service members.

TSA reminds travelers flying out of HNL that military personnel and civilian Department of Defense (DOD) staff are eligible for free TSA PreCheck by using their DOD ID number as their Known Traveler Number when booking travel. Children 12 and under may accompany service members and DOD staff in TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction. Minors 13-17 must be on the same airline reservation with a TSA PreCheck-eligible parent or guardian to receive expedited screening.

To learn more, go to www.tsa.gov/military.

In addition, the TSA Cares program remains available for passengers with disabilities and medical conditions and those needing personalized assistance through the screening process, ensuring an enhanced travel experience.

TSA encourages all travelers to prepare for airport security screening, particularly during the busy summer travel season. For more detailed information, visit tsa.gov.

###