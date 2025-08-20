Inaugural Miss Black North America Pageant Launches to Fund Dreams and Build Legacy During Black Business Month

The official logo of Miss Black North America, a national nonprofit platform celebrating leadership, legacy, and the brilliance of Black women

A new national platform launches to invest in the leadership, entrepreneurship, and economic power of Black women across the country.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Black Business Month spotlights the power of entrepreneurship, a new national platform is rising to meet the moment. The inaugural Miss Black North America Pageant has officially launched, offering a modern evolution of pageantry that centers leadership, economic empowerment, and legacy building for Black women. With applications now open, the platform is not just crowning a winner; it’s cultivating a new generation of visionaries and founders.Founded in 2024, Miss Black North America was built to reclaim and reimagine what it means to wear the crown. Delegates will receive visibility, access to funding, and leadership development experiences designed to elevate their ventures, voices, and vision.“The brilliance of Black women has always moved culture, built communities, and shaped economies. This platform ensures we have the resources, stage, and support to do it unapologetically, and on our own terms,” said Taylor Thompson, founder of Miss Black North America.The organization’s mission is to build leaders, fund dreams, and celebrate Black brilliance. In addition to the pageant experience, delegates will be eligible to receive business grants and access a curated leadership accelerator that equips them for long-term success.“We’re not following power. We’re defining it,” said Thompson, echoing the bold spirit behind the platform’s mission.Miss Black North America is currently seeking sponsors, founding donors, and national delegates. Corporate sponsorships are also available and include leadership development experiences for your team. This unique opportunity offers a double return on investment: partners invest in delegate growth while also strengthening inclusive leadership and professional development within their own organizations.How to Get Involved:Delegate applications are open at www.missblacknorthamerica.org Founding donors can join the Build the Crown campaign at www.givebutter.com/mbna Sponsors can request a partner deck or email info@missblacknorthamerica.orgAbout Miss Black North AmericaMiss Black North America is a national nonprofit platform that uplifts Black women through leadership development, entrepreneurship, and cultural celebration. Founded in 2024, the organization equips delegates with funding, training, and visibility to lead in business and life. The inaugural national pageant will take place in 2026.

