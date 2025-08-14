Author Zenia Phoenix Announces Upcoming Release of Five New Titles Focused on Childhood, Healing, and Emotional Growth

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenia Phoenix , an author and educator known for her work in emotional wellness and early childhood development, is set to release five new books spanning children's literature, parenting resources, and healing memoirs.The forthcoming titles include Alexis and The Bug Hotel, Pip and The Magic Shell, Big Feelings, Brave Hearts, Let Go: Stop Pleasing, Start Living, and Reclaiming You: Becoming Whole Again. Together, these works highlight Phoenix's signature combination of warmth, storytelling, and practical tools rooted in developmental insight and emotional care.Alexis and The Bug Hotel is a nature-themed picture book about a young girl who builds a sanctuary for insects in her garden. Through creativity and care, it introduces children to sustainability, empathy, and ecological awareness, featuring playful spaces like the Ladybug Lounge and Butterfly Balcony.Pip and The Magic Shell follows a curious child who discovers a glowing seashell and is swept into an underwater adventure. Shrunk by a magical pearl, Pip explores marine life and learns a gentle lesson about letting go and respecting nature.Big Feelings, Brave Hearts: The Five Steps of Emotion Coaching is a practical guide for parents and educators of young children. It presents a five-step model to support emotional regulation, resilience, and secure attachment, offering calm-down tools, daily rituals, and reflection practices.Let Go: Stop Pleasing, Start Living is a memoir that explores the roots of people-pleasing and the path to emotional freedom. Blending personal narrative with psychological insight, it offers tools for reclaiming boundaries and self-worth.Together, these five titles form a cohesive body of work that addresses emotional growth across the lifespan. With content for young children, parents, educators, and women in transition, Phoenix expands her literary footprint into both family education and emotional restoration.About the AuthorZenia Phoenix is an author and educator with expertise in emotional development, childhood education, and healing-centered storytelling. Her work integrates developmental psychology, creative expression, and practical support for caregivers and families. Based in Australia, she writes for audiences seeking connection, emotional literacy, and resilience. Her books span multiple genres, including children's literature, parenting guides, and reflective nonfiction. Phoenix's work is recognized for its clarity, compassion, and developmental relevance.

