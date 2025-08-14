New Parenting Guide Introduces Five-Step Framework for Supporting Children's Emotional Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new parenting resource, Big Feelings, Brave Hearts : The Five Steps of Emotion Coaching by Zenia Phoenix , provides a structured and compassionate framework for supporting the emotional growth of young children. Geared toward parents, caregivers, and early childhood educators, the book presents a science-informed approach to helping children ages two to six navigate intense emotions while strengthening caregiver-child relationships.Drawing from over two decades of experience in early childhood development, Phoenix introduces a five-step emotion coaching model: Notice, Pause or Regulate, Name, Validate, and Guide. The book is grounded in current understanding of child psychology and brain development, offering practical strategies that support both immediate emotional regulation and long-term resilience.The guide explores the full spectrum of emotions, including joy, pride, anger, fear, and anxiety. It encourages emotional literacy as a foundation for trust, empathy, and confidence. Each chapter provides real-life examples, sample scripts, and age-appropriate tools that help adults respond with presence and understanding, rather than reactive discipline.Among the practical tools featured in the book are sensory-based calm-down strategies tailored to various emotional states, daily rituals such as feelings check-ins and gratitude prompts, and customizable calm-down toolboxes. These methods are designed to integrate into daily routines, helping children build emotional awareness and self-regulation in familiar, predictable ways.In addition to addressing child-focused strategies, the book devotes significant attention to caregiver well-being. Topics include burnout, adult self-regulation, and repairing relationships after conflicts. Phoenix includes affirmations, reflection prompts, and practical guidance to support adults in maintaining patience, clarity, and emotional availability during challenging moments.A notable emphasis is placed on modeling emotional resilience and building secure attachment. Rather than viewing big emotions as behavioral issues to correct, the book positions them as opportunities for connection and growth.Big Feelings, Brave Hearts offers an accessible resource for adults seeking to nurture emotionally intelligent children in homes, classrooms, or care settings. The tone is supportive and nonjudgmental, offering structured tools alongside gentle encouragement. By combining neuroscience, practical wisdom, and emotionally attuned storytelling, the book contributes to the growing field of trauma-informed parenting and education.About the AuthorZenia Phoenix is a writer, educator, and emotional wellness advocate with over 20 years of experience in early childhood development. She specializes in helping families and educators support emotional growth through connection, empathy, and science-informed strategies. Her work integrates storytelling, psychology, and practical tools that are grounded in developmental research. Phoenix lives in Australia, where she continues to write resources that support emotional resilience in children and caregivers. Her books are known for their warmth, clarity, and accessible guidance.

