Emergency siren installation work to close lanes on Honoapiʻilani Highway near Kapalua Airport

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that a portion of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at the intersection with Akahele Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 21 for the installation of an emergency warning siren.

The left turn lane, through lane and right turn lane heading north at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Akahele Street will be closed for the work as crews will be installing the siren on the mauka shoulder.

One through northbound lane will be shifted into the southbound lane. There will be no left turns permitted from this northbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway onto Akahele Street heading makai. Right turns will be permitted from Honoapiʻilani Highway onto Akahele Street heading mauka to Kapalua Airport.

The southbound lane will be shifted onto the makai shoulder at the intersection.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Siren-TCP.jpg

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

