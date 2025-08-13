WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Barbaric Convicted Pedophile Alien

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, August 12, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Michael Kabiona, a criminal alien from the Democratic Republic of Congo, convicted for sexual conduct against a child.

According to the Erie County, New York Prosecutors Office, Kabiona was found guilty in 2015 for “repeatedly rap[ing] and sodomiz[ing] his stepdaughter over a two-year period, starting when she was just 9 years-old.” He was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

“On August 12, ICE arrested Michael Kabiona, a criminal alien from the Democratic Republic of Congo, convicted for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter, starting when she was as young as 9-years-old. Thanks to ICE, this depraved pedophile is not in our communities to hurt and victimize more children,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It’s disgusting that ICE law enforcement is experiencing a 1000% increase in assaults against them while they are removing creeps like this who commit unforgivable crimes against children. Our ICE agents are heroes, end of story.”

In addition to Kabiona, ICE arrested more worst of the worst yesterday, including:

Noe Alberto Flores-Sandoval, a 31-year-old criminal illegal alien of El Salvador, convicted of attempted rape in Nassau County, New York

Lorentino Martinez-Tejeda, a 41-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault on a minor in McHenry County, Ilinois

Nidia Tanya Quistian-Nino, a 36-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Warton County, Texas.

Francisco Antonio Villalobos, a 51-year-old criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted kidnapping in Urbana, Illinois.

DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply to join ICE today and help DHS remove the worst of the worst from our communities: join.ice.gov