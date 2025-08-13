State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Financial Leaders to Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Local Impacts - For August 13, 2025

Contact: Burke Spizale | (612) 469-4447

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Financial Leaders to Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Local Impacts

ST. PAUL, Minn. — State Auditor Julie Blaha will join Americans for Responsible Growth on a press call Thursday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. CST, to speak about how President Donald Trump’s administrations cuts to FEMA are affecting Minnesotans. RSVP HERE.

Auditor Blaha will focus on the impact at the local level. Uncertainty around FEMA funding creates risks for local government budgets as they struggle to build adequate reserves to prepare for natural disasters.

“Nobody has reserves to cover the cost of losing FEMA,” Auditor Blaha said. “Losing the safety net FEMA provides shifts costs to local governments, and then on to Minnesotans’ property taxes.”

WHAT:

State and Local Financial Leaders Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Impacts on Their States and Constituents

WHO:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

New Mexico State Treasurer Laura M. Montoya

Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak

Americans for Responsible Growth Executive Director Dave Wallack

WHEN:

Thursday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. CST

RSVP:

Credentialed press should RSVP by clicking HERE.