Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,438 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Financial Leaders to Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Local Impacts - For August 13, 2025

Contact: Burke Spizale | (612) 469-4447

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Financial Leaders to Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Local Impacts

ST. PAUL, Minn. — State Auditor Julie Blaha will join Americans for Responsible Growth on a press call Thursday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. CST, to speak about how President Donald Trump’s administrations cuts to FEMA are affecting Minnesotans. RSVP HERE.

Auditor Blaha will focus on the impact at the local level. Uncertainty around FEMA funding creates risks for local government budgets as they struggle to build adequate reserves to prepare for natural disasters.

“Nobody has reserves to cover the cost of losing FEMA,” Auditor Blaha said. “Losing the safety net FEMA provides shifts costs to local governments, and then on to Minnesotans’ property taxes.”

WHAT:

State and Local Financial Leaders Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Impacts on Their States and Constituents

WHO:

  • Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha
  • New Mexico State Treasurer Laura M. Montoya
  • Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak
  • Americans for Responsible Growth Executive Director Dave Wallack

WHEN: 

Thursday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. CST

RSVP:

Credentialed press should RSVP by clicking HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Financial Leaders to Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Local Impacts - For August 13, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more