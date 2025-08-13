State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Financial Leaders to Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Local Impacts - For August 13, 2025
Contact: Burke Spizale | (612) 469-4447
State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Financial Leaders to Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Local Impacts
ST. PAUL, Minn. — State Auditor Julie Blaha will join Americans for Responsible Growth on a press call Thursday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. CST, to speak about how President Donald Trump’s administrations cuts to FEMA are affecting Minnesotans. RSVP HERE.
Auditor Blaha will focus on the impact at the local level. Uncertainty around FEMA funding creates risks for local government budgets as they struggle to build adequate reserves to prepare for natural disasters.
“Nobody has reserves to cover the cost of losing FEMA,” Auditor Blaha said. “Losing the safety net FEMA provides shifts costs to local governments, and then on to Minnesotans’ property taxes.”
WHAT:
State and Local Financial Leaders Condemn Irresponsible FEMA Cuts, Discuss Impacts on Their States and Constituents
WHO:
- Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha
- New Mexico State Treasurer Laura M. Montoya
- Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak
- Americans for Responsible Growth Executive Director Dave Wallack
WHEN:
Thursday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. CST
RSVP:
Credentialed press should RSVP by clicking HERE.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.