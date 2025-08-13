Barbara Malison Daniels Launches 'God’s Glorious Riches'—A Spiritual Journey Through Life’s Seasons

Embracing God's Love Through Every Chapter of Life

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara Malison Daniels is pleased to introduce her new work, God’s Glorious Riches : Embracing God's Love Through Every Chapter of Life. This inspiring gift book blends heartfelt, scripture-based poetry with breathtaking full-color artwork and photography, including contributions from 16 talented artists and photographers.God’s Glorious Riches is designed to be both a source of personal reflection and a visually stunning piece for any space. Perfect for display in waiting rooms, living rooms, or coffee tables, the book offers a beautiful invitation to readers and visitors alike, with titles that are both thought-provoking and visually captivating. Each poem is paired with scripture end notes, providing deeper meaning and reflection for readers who wish to connect the verses with their own personal experiences.The inspiration for this collection came to Daniels during the late 1990s when she felt a divine calling to write poetry for God’s glory. Drawing from her faith and the words of 1 Peter 4:10, Daniels shares her talents to uplift others, bringing joy, encouragement, and the promise of a deeper relationship with the Lord.“I invite you to celebrate God’s presence through every season of your life,” says Daniels. “Whether in times of joy or sorrow, these pages will offer a reflection of God’s eternal love and unshakable hope. My prayer is that each reader will experience peace, comfort, and the presence of God as they journey through the poems and scriptures.”A retired teacher and former CEO of a small non-profit, Barbara Malison Daniels has spent her life dedicated to service. She earned her B.S. in Early Childhood Teaching from Cornell University and her M.S. in Elementary Education from Elmira College. Beyond her career, she continues to bless her community with her gifts, talents, and resources. Now living in Raleigh, North Carolina with her husband, Randy, and their two rescue cats, Bo and Mickey, Daniels has three grown children and three grandchildren who fill her life with joy.More than just a collection of poetry, God’s Glorious Riches is a spiritual companion for anyone looking to experience a deeper connection with God, embrace His constant love, and find strength in the ever-changing seasons of life.Book Title: God’s Glorious Riches: Embracing God's Love Through Every Chapter of LifeAuthor: Barbara Malison DanielsFormat: Gift Book, Full-ColorGenre: Christian Poetry / Inspirational

