Barbara Malison Daniels Releases 'God’s Glorious Riches' — A Celebration of God’s Presence Through the Seasons of Life

Experience His Presence Through the Seasons of Life

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara Malison Daniels invites readers to embark on a heartfelt spiritual journey in her beautifully crafted gift book, God’s Glorious Riches: Experience His Presence Through the Seasons of Life. This timeless collection blends faith-building, scripture-based poetry with stunning full-color artwork and photography, featuring contributions from 16 gifted artists and photographers alongside the author’s own work.Designed as both an inspiring read and a visual treasure, this book is perfect for display in waiting rooms, living spaces, or personal coffee tables, inviting guests and readers to engage with its eye-catching titles and thoughtful reflections. Each poem is accompanied by scripture end notes, offering deeper insight for personal reflection and life application.Daniels draws her inspiration from a dream placed in her heart by the Lord in the late 1990s—an unshakable calling to write lyrical poetry for God’s glory. Guided by the biblical truth found in 1 Peter 4:10, she uses her gifts to serve others, offering readers encouragement, joy, and a renewed closeness with the Lord.“I invite you to come along and celebrate the everyday and landmark moments of God's grace and mercy in the seasons of your life,” Daniels shares. “Through these pages, I hope you will laugh, cry, reflect, and be strengthened by the eternal hope that is only found in the Lord. My prayer is that readers will discover peace, hope, and the steadfast love of God—no matter what the world around us may bring.”A retired teacher and former CEO of a small non-profit, Daniels has dedicated her life to serving others. She holds a B.S. in Early Childhood Teaching from Cornell University and an M.S. in Elementary Education from Elmira College. Her service extends beyond the classroom into her community, where she shares her talents and resources to bless others. Originally from the Binghamton area of New York State and New Jersey, she now resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her husband, Randy, and their two rescue cats, Bo and Mickey. They are the proud parents of three grown children and three grandchildren.God’s Glorious Riches is more than a poetry book—it is a spiritual companion for those seeking to deepen their relationship with God, to find encouragement in life’s changing seasons, and to embrace His unchanging character and love.Book Title: God’s Glorious Riches: Experience His Presence Through the Seasons of LifeAuthor: Barbara Malison DanielsFormat: Gift Book, Full-ColorGenre: Christian Poetry / InspirationalFor review copies, interviews, or more information, please contact:Global Book Network Publicity Department

Global Book Network - Barbara Malison Daniels, author of God's Glorious Riches

