Co-founder and CEO, Chris Blackerby, Named a 2025 St. Louis Titan 100

Chris Blackerby, Co-founder & CEO, Incisive Consultants

Blackerby’s Consecutive Titan 100 Recognition Highlights Incisive Consultants’ Market Growth, Industry Influence, and Team-Driven Innovation in Healthcare IT

Every aspect of the service we deliver, every client relationship we build, and every challenge we overcome is the result of our team’s collective expertise and relentless drive” — Chris Blackerby

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Blackerby, Co-founder & CEO of Incisive Consultants, has once again been named among the St. Louis Titan 100, an elite group of the country’s most visionary and impactful CEO’s and C-level executives. This prestigious honor, awarded to Blackerby for the second year in a row, underscores Blackerby’s leadership in advancing healthcare IT innovation and driving transformative results for clients nationwide.The Titan 100 program recognizes leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Chris Blackerby’s path from St. Louis native and proud Mizzou alum to two-time Titan 100 honoree is marked by vision, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare IT. Most recently in his 15-year career journey, he has led Incisive Consultants to becoming a preferred partner to many of the largest healthcare organizations in the country seeking cutting-edge healthcare IT solutions. Learn more about Chris Blackerby.“This award is about the dedicated and passionate people who make Incisive Consultants extraordinary. Every aspect of the service we deliver, every client relationship we build, and every challenge we overcome is the result of our team’s collective expertise and relentless drive. Accepting this award is truly a reflection of each of our teammates and the impact we’re making together," says Blackerby.Blackerby’s recognition comes during a period of significant growth and innovation for Incisive Consultants, which continues to expand its reach and influence across the healthcare IT space. This year (2025), Incisive’s growth curve is unlike anything the brand has seen before. The firm’s ability to deliver measurable results, while maintaining an inclusive and forward-thinking culture, has positioned them to truly differentiate. Under Blackerby’s leadership, Incisive Consultants has pioneered technology solutions that empower healthcare organizations to optimize operations, improve patient care, and adapt to evolving regulatory demands. Learn more about Incisive Consultants.As part of the 2025 Titan 100, Blackerby is featured in the limited-edition Titan 100 book. This year’s St. Louis honorees collectively represent over $77 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 42,000 individuals - demonstrating the transformative economic power of visionary leadership in St. Louis. See the full list of 2025 Titan 100 honorees.Chris Blackerby co-founded Incisive Consultants in 2019 as a minority-owned Healthcare IT organization committed to culture, innovation, and value-based principles. Specializing in digitally optimizing healthcare organizations with an emphasis on Electronic Health Record optimization and systems integration, Incisive holds a strong reputation for providing world-class EHR consulting services that leverage technology to improve patient care.Contact: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisblackerby/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.