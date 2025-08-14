Multi Award-Winning Author Kathy Sechrist Inspires with International Impact Book Award Win

Kathy Sechrist receiving her award from Nim Stant, Founder of Internatioal Impact Award

Award-Winning Author Kathy Sechrist: Turning Pain into Power with International Impact Book Award Win

This award is not just for me—it’s for every survivor who has ever doubted their strength. Stories have the power to break silence, inspire change, and help others see that healing is possible.” — Kathy Sechrist

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathy Sechrist, acclaimed author, speaker, and advocate for domestic violence survivors, has received the International Impact Book Award for her memoir Sara’s Redemption: A Journey of Courage, Resilience, and Hope . The ceremony, held in Phoenix, Arizona, July 25–27, 2025, brought together over 100 authors from around the globe to celebrate literary excellence.Sechrist’s memoir chronicles her journey through years of abuse and the courageous steps she took toward freedom and healing. Her deeply personal account has resonated with readers and inspired essential conversations about resilience and recovery.“This award is not just for me—it’s for every survivor who has ever doubted their strength,” said Sechrist. “Stories have the power to break silence, inspire change, and help others see that healing is possible.”Sechrist's appearance in an ABC13 interview and a national magazine, along with the award, advanced her mission to raise awareness and offer hope to survivors of abuse.About Sara’s RedemptionSara’s Redemption: A Journey of Courage, Resilience, and Hope is a raw and deeply personal memoir about a woman’s escape from years of abuse and her struggle to rebuild her life. After breaking free from a cycle of violence and manipulation, Sara moves to a small town in search of safety, healing, and a fresh start. Still burdened by trauma, she learns to trust again, reclaim her voice, and discover an inner strength she never knew she had. Honest and inspiring, it’s a story of survival, self-discovery, and the unshakable will to create a life worth living.About Kathy SechristKathy Sechrist is an award-winning author, speaker, and survivor whose works, including Success Is the Best Revenge , which won the International Impact Award in 2022, and Sara’s Redemption, shed light on the realities of domestic violence while offering messages of courage and hope. Her upcoming fiction novel, Body Under the Bluebonnets, continues her storytelling mission, weaving mystery and suspense with themes of resilience and truth.In addition to her memoirs, Sechrist uses her platform to lead discussions, publish essays, and offer resources for those navigating life after trauma. Through her speaking engagements, media appearances, and weekly Substack newsletter, she creates a space for reflection, connection, and advocacy. Her next book, Body Under the Bluebonnets, will mark a shift into fiction, combining mystery and the themes of recovery that continue to define her work.Sechrist’s storytelling stands apart for its authenticity and its commitment to transformation. Whether addressing audiences from the page or the stage, her work illuminates the unseen and gives voice to the silenced.About the International Impact Book Awards The International Impact Book Awards recognize excellence in writing and storytelling across multiple genres, honoring authors whose work inspires, educates, and uplifts readers worldwide.Media Contact:Kathy SechristAuthor | Speaker | Advocate📧 kathy@kathysechrist.com📬 kathysechrist.substack.com

