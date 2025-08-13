Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,436 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Victim Witness Advocate

Job Announcement - Victim Witness Advocate

A job announcement for a Victim Witness Advocate located in Jamestown has been posted.

Salary $4,302.14 -$4,519.93/month plus benefits.

Applications accepted through August 26, 2025.

Status: Full-time. FLSA covered

Full job description and posting at https://www.stutsmancounty.gov/how-do-i/careers/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Job Announcement - Victim Witness Advocate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more