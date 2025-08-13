RELEASE: DCCA LAUNCHES ONLINE SURVEY FOR CABLE-RELATED NEEDS

News Releases Posted on Aug 13, 2025 in CATV

DCCA LAUNCHES ONLINE SURVEY FOR CABLE-RELATED NEEDS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 13, 2025

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Cable Television Division (CATV) is conducting an ascertainment to receive input from the public as part of an ongoing effort to evaluate Hawaiian Telcom’s ability to provide adequate service and address community needs. The feedback provided by the public will help guide the department in considerations for a potential new cable franchise agreement with Hawaiian Telcom for the island of O‘ahu

The ascertainment process involves an online survey available to current and former customers of Hawaiian Telcom services on the island of O‘ahu. The department encourages residents to participate and share their perspectives on cable television services, local programming, infrastructure and related community priorities.

“The feedback we receive through this survey is vital in shaping how cable services can best serve the needs of Oʻahu’s communities,” said Cable Television Administrator Randy Leong. “We invite everyone to make their voices heard.”

In addition to the survey, DCCA will conduct several technical and regulatory reviews consistent with the federal Cable Communications Policy Act, including:

A financial review of Hawaiian Telcom to evaluate its ability to provide services under a future franchise;

A technical review of the Hawaiian Telcom cable system’s capacity to deliver modern and reliable services;

A compliance review examining Hawaiian Telcom’s performance under its current franchise obligations.

The findings of these activities are being compiled into a comprehensive report that DCCA will consider for the purpose of initiating formal franchise renewal proceedings under Hawaiʻi law. However, this report will not represent the final determination of community needs and interests under federal franchise renewal procedures.

DCCA expressly reserves the right to conduct additional needs assessments as it deems appropriate under the Cable Act and will determine the conclusion of such efforts at its sole discretion.

To access the online survey or learn more about the franchise renewal process, please click HERE.

