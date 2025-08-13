Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival Announces 2025 Headliners for 'Root & Remedy'

The official logo for the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival 2025. Sponsors, programming partners, festival partners, and patrons.

BCLF returns Sept. 5–7, 2025, in Brooklyn with a star-studded Caribbean and diaspora lineup under the theme “Root & Remedy.”

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival (BCLF) proudly unveils the headliners for its seventh annual celebration of Caribbean storytelling, healing, and cultural resistance. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Little Caribbean, this year's theme, Root & Remedy : Prescriptions for an Uncertain World, transforms Brooklyn into a Literary Botánica, where stories act as rituals and every voice is a remedy.The 2025 headliners span generations, disciplines, and diasporas, reflecting the rich multiplicity of Caribbean identity:– Erphaan Alves (TT) – award-winning soca artist, writer, and cultural innovator– Jason Allen-Paisant (JA) – T.S. Eliot & Forward Prize-winning poet and scholar– Rawlston Charles (TT) – legendary calypso/soca producer and Brooklyn cultural icon– Kei Miller (JA) – acclaimed author of Augustown and Things I Have Withheld– Cleyvis Natera (DR) – PEN America fellow and author of Neruda on the Park– Carlos Andrés Gómez (COL) – HBO Def Poetry star and poet-activist– Lauren Francis-Sharma (TT) – author of 'Til the Well Runs Dry– Derron Sandy (TT) – National Slam Champion and youth arts leader– Celeste Mohammed (TT) – award-winning author of Pleasantview and A Different EnergyTogether, these headliners embody the essence of Root & Remedy, offering stories that restore, provoke, and reimagine our futures.Full programming details will be released in the coming weeks. High-resolution headshots, biographies, and media assets are available at www.bklyncbeanlitfest.org

