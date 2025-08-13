Moonlit Nites Launches with Special Two-Night Concert Event, Kicking Off Harold's Cave Creek Corral's 90th Anniversary

Rodney Atkins will perform at Harold's on October 03 Brian Kelley will perform at Harold's Cave Creek Corral, October 04 Harold's 90 Year Celebration

The Epic Celebration Will Feature Performances By Rodney Atkins, Brian Kelley the Florida Half of Florida Georgia Line, and More

Moonlit Nites is a brand that we've been discussing for years. I’ve been listening to country music with my dad my whole life, and Arizona has such a rich history—it’s part of the soul of this place.” — Thomas Turner, Founder of Relentless Beats

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignited by over 30 years of creative fire in the live entertainment world, established by one of the Southwest's most prolific independent promoters- Relentless Beats, Moonlit Nites is more than just a brand extension; it is a bold new production company based in Arizona and deeply inspired by the rich culture of the American Southwest. With a focus on boutique Western festivals and country concerts that resonate, the first major event by Moonlit Nites will serve as the kickoff to the historic Harold's Cave Creek Corral's 90th anniversary celebration. The two-night event, taking place on October 03 and 04, will feature headliners, platinum recording artist Rodney Atkins, known for such hits as “Watching You” and “Caught Up In Country,” and Brian Kelley the Florida half of Florida Georgia Line, touring behind his latest release Sunshine State of Mind Season Two, Chapter One. Additional artists include Kianna Martinez, Josh Roy, Austin Burke, and Laura Walsh.

“Moonlit Nites is a brand that we have been discussing for many years,” said Thomas Turner, Founder of Relentless Beats. “I’ve been listening to country music with my dad my whole life, and Arizona has such a rich history with country and western music—it’s part of the soul of this place. With Moonlit Nites, we’re not just honoring that legacy, we’re breathing new life into it. These shows are about more than just the music—they’re about creating unforgettable memories, bringing people together, and throwing one hell of a party under the stars.”

Live music, dancing, great food and drinks, and a sense of community are what Harold’s Cave Creek Corral has been known for since it first opened 90 years ago during the Great Depression. And while the world around Cave Creek’s original “Wild West Saloon and Restaurant” has changed dramatically since then, Harold’s has grown to become an iconic country western bar and restaurant and a popular stomping ground for locals and tourists alike. In celebaration of this landmark anniversary, Harold’s has a jam-packed schedule of events in October include a “Love Corral Dinner” for couples who met and fell in love at Harold’s, a “History Fundraising Dinner” to benefit Cave Creek Museum, a “Big Out Back Honky-Tonk Dance Party” with Swing Country Arizona, and a full day of concerts featuring iconic local bands and an employee reunion.

Tickets for Harold's Cave Creek Corral's 90th anniversary celebration with Moonlit Nites will go on sale Friday, August 15, at 10 a.m. MST, starting at $37 for general admission and starting at $99 for standing and seated VIP, plus applicable fees. All ticket options are available online at www.moonlitnites.com. For full details on Harold’s Cave Creek Corral 90th Anniversary celebration, including the Moonlit Nites produced kick-off concerts, visit www.haroldscorral.com.

For the most up-to-date information on Moonlit Nites and all upcoming events, visit www.moonlitnites.com. Stay connected on Instagram at @Moonlit.Nites and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/moonlitnitesmusic.



ABOUT MOONLIT NIGHTS

Ignited by over 30 years of creative fire in the live entertainment world, Moonlit Nites is a bold new production company based in Arizona and deeply inspired by the rich culture of the American Southwest. We draw on the soul-stirring melodies of the past and a passion for authentic storytelling to produce boutique western festivals and country concerts that strike a chord and leave a mark. From dusty dance halls to starlit desert nights, every Moonlit Nites event is a celebration of country music’s timeless spirit. Whether you're two-stepping with strangers or singing along with old friends, we turn every night into a memory. Discover more at MoonlitNites.com.

ABOUT HAROLD’S CAVE CREEK CORRAL

As Cave Creek’s original “Wild West Saloon and Restaurant,” Harold’s Cave Creek Corral is a landmark and popular stomping ground for both locals and tourists alike. With nine lore-filled decades of dining, entertainment, and fun, Harold’s has a colorful, rich history. Longtime “Creekers” often reminisce about the restaurant’s storied past, pointing out bullet holes in the walls of the bar as proof that things could often get rowdy in the old days. The restaurant walls are filled with photos of celebrities and memorabilia from movies that were filmed there, such as Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins and Little Fauss and Big Halsey. Movie and television star Dick Van Dyke lived in the area for a time, and he would sometimes stop in and play the drums. Other celebrities who have visited Harold’s include Dan Aykroyd, Walter Cronkite, Lou Rawls, and Miranda Lambert, just to name a few.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Harold’s is also known as a popular music venue for a variety of amazing local bands, such as Mogollon and Silver Sage. Over the years, Harold’s expanded its outdoor venue to accommodate large-scale productions for national acts, including Craig Morgan, Rodney Atkins, and Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers. Guests can enjoy live music weekly, both inside and outside.

Harold’s is also affectionately known as “Heinz Field West” and has grown to be one of the nation’s largest Pittsburgh Steelers bars. On NFL game days, Harold’s transforms from a cowboy bar into a sea of black and gold. People still talk about the four massive Steelers Super Bowl parties that Harold’s hosted, with each game attracting more than 4,000 fans to the small town of Cave Creek. To learn more about upcoming concerts or view Harold’s menu, visit haroldscorral.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.