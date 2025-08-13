Job Announcement - Victim Witness Advocate A job announcement for a Victim Witness Advocate located in Jamestown has been posted. Salary $4,302.14 -$4,519.93/month plus benefits. Applications accepted through August 26, 2025. Status: Full-time. FLSA covered Full job description and posting at https://www.stutsmancounty.gov/how-do-i/careers/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.