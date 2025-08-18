Woman Files Sexual Harrassment Suit Against Major Staten Island Restaurant Chain

Years or Sexual Harrassment Claimed

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A young woman, going by the name Jane Doe to preserve her privacy, has filed a multimillion dollar sexual harassment lawsuit against a well-known Staten Island chain of eateries. The chain, Bread and Butter Hospitality LLC, was named along with their owners Peter Botros and Philip Farinacci.Bread and Butter Hospitality, LLC, operates nine popular local restaurants including The Stonehouse, Violette’s and Rustic Pizza.In a complaint filed in New York State Supreme Court in Staten Island on August 6, 2025, under Index number 151963/2025, Ms. Doe alleges that the owners of Rustic Pizza, and two co-defendants, manager Anna Mastrantoni, and head chef Alfredo Rodriguez, engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment against her starting when she was 16 years old.The woman alleged that the manager and head chef sent her graphic sexual photos and videos, with the knowledge of the two owners. Some of the photos and videos sent to her, Doe alleged, included explicit images of food such as chop meat and vegetables, arranged into the shape of male and female sex organs. One video allegedly sent by Mastrantoni, the manager of Rustic Pizza, depicts a young lady engaged in a sex act.After she complained, the owners told her, “that’s life in a restaurant kitchen, but we’ll look into it”. The suit alleges they never did anything to stop the offensive behavior.The suit, filed on behalf of the woman by Michael F. Rubin of The Michael F. Rubin Law Group, P.C. located at 250 Broadway in Manhattan, alleges that the owners failed to discipline or properly supervise the owner and manager, leading to the escalation and continuation of the behavior.Doe filed the suit, saying, “This kind of thing has to end. If they allowed it to happen to me, I’m afraid for the other girls out there this will happen to.”The suit is currently pending. There has been no comment so far from either the defendants or their representatives.MICHAEL F. RUBIN LAW GROUP, P.C.250 BROADWAY, SUITE 600NEW YORK, N.Y. 10007212.691.9393

