FWC proposes rule changes for Gulf lane snapper 

At its August meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved proposed rule changes for lane snapper in Florida’s Gulf state waters to be more consistent with current and pending federal regulations.

The proposed modifications of lane snapper in Gulf state waters include:

Increasing the commercial and recreational minimum size limit from 8 inches to 10 inches total length.

Establishing a 20-fish-per-person recreational bag limit.

These changes intend to reduce the risk of overfishing, mitigate the likelihood of early closures, and increase consistency between Gulf state and federal waters.

Staff will continue to engage with stakeholders and gather input on these proposed rules ahead of a . To provide written comment on these proposed changes, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments. ­

For the full Commission Meeting August 13-14 agenda, including links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”