FWC announces results and winners of the 2025 Florida Python Challenge™ 

Today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partners announced the final results and winners of the 2025 Florida Python Challenge™. During this year’s 10-day competition, 934 participants from 30 states and Canada helped support Everglades conservation by collectively removing a record 294 invasive Burmese pythons from south Florida.

The intent of the Florida Python Challenge is to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology, while offering the public a way to get directly involved in Everglades conservation through removal of invasive Burmese pythons. This year’s event included the exciting addition of Everglades National Park as one of eight official competition locations.

“The 2025 Florida Python Challenge can go in the books as a success thanks to the hard work of staff, generous support from our partners, continued leadership of Governor DeSantis and involvement of the many competitors in this year’s event,” said Rodney Barreto, FWC Chairman. “The record number of invasive pythons removed from the Everglades during this year’s competition is a big win for native wildlife. With over 1,400 pythons removed during all Florida Python Challenge events to date and over 16,000 pythons removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017, collective efforts are the key to continue addressing the threats Burmese pythons pose to Florida’s native wildlife and ecosystems.”

“Congratulations to all of the 2025 Florida Python Challenge winners! Every invasive python that is removed makes a difference for Florida’s environment and its native wildlife,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron. “Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has taken unprecedented steps to remove invasive pythons, protect our natural resources and conserve native wildlife. The great partnership between the South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is critical as we continue to work together to protect this national treasure for generations to come. I also want to thank our incredible staff and all of our partners for your hard work and dedication to this effort. Long live the Everglades!”

The winners of the 2025 Florida Python Challenge were announced at the FWC’s Commission Meeting held in Havana, Florida. The Ultimate Grand Prize winner was Taylor Stanberry, who removed 60 Burmese pythons, winning $10,000. More information on winners and prizes for longest pythons and most pythons removed in the novice, professional and military categories, is detailed below.

"We applaud the dedication displayed by all participants in this year’s Florida Python Challenge” said Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades National Park. “The record number of pythons removed highlights the importance of citizen engagement as we tackle one of the toughest conservation challenges of our time, invasive exotic species of animals and plants. By collaborating closely with our partners at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District, we are making meaningful progress toward preserving the Everglades and its diverse wildlife for generations to come."

“We are very grateful to our partners, sponsors, Governor DeSantis, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Foundation, and the over 900 registered participants for helping make the 2025 Florida Python Challenge a success,” said Roger Young, FWC Executive Director. “We could not have done this without the continued support and much-appreciated collaboration with our partners at the South Florida Water Management District and the National Park Service. This year’s significant addition of Everglades National Park as one of our official Python Challenge competition locations provided an exciting new opportunity for competitors while helping to boost public awareness about invasive Burmese pythons and how people can help.”

This year, three different Platinum Level sponsors generously provided $10,000 each to support conservation efforts through the Florida Python Challenge: Inversa, Rotary Clubs of Florida, and Mrs. Daphne and Mr. Martin C. Wood III. Additional sponsorships were generously provided by Gold Level sponsors Bergeron Everglades Foundation, Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands and The Garcia Companies, as well as by our partners at the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. More information about our sponsors can be found on our sponsor and partner page at FLPythonChallenge.org.

2025 Florida Python Challenge Prize Winners:

ULTIMAGE GRAND PRIZE

Awarded to the participant who removes the most pythons as part of the competition.

$10,000 ...... Taylor Stanberry ...................................... 60 pythons

PROFESSIONAL

Most Pythons Prize

$2,500 ......... Donna Kalil.................................................. 56 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-Up Prize

$1,500.......... Hannah Gray ............................................. 22 pythons

Longest Python Prize

$1,000.......... Kennith Chamberland................................ 9 feet, 8 inches

NOVICE

Most Pythons Prize

$2,500 .......... Krista Hoekstra............................................ 14 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-Up Prize

$1,500 ......... Kymberly Clark ........................................... 7 pythons

Longest Python Prize

$1,000.......... Michael Marousky....................................... 15 feet, 11 inches

MILITARY – Active Duty and Veteran

Most Pythons Prize

$2,500.......... John Southworth - US Army...................... 5 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-Up Prize

$1,500.......... Matthew Jamison - US Air Force.............. 3 pythons

Longest Python Prize

$1,000.......... Jonathan Miller – US Air Force................. 11 feet, 2 inches

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native species. They are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida, where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python can lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. Since the year 2000, more than 23,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from the state of Florida and reported to the FWC.

In addition to the Florida Python Challenge, there are other ways people can continue to help control nonnative species such as Burmese pythons. Anyone may remove and humanely kill pythons and other nonnative reptiles at any time on private lands with landowner permission and on 32 FWC-managed lands throughout south Florida.

The public can also help control invasive species by reporting nonnative snakes, tegus and monitor lizards to the FWC’s Invasive Species Hotline at 888-IVE-GOT1 (888-483-4681), and by reporting sightings of other nonnative fish and wildlife online at IveGot1.org or by downloading the free IveGot1 smartphone app. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.

The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the FWC and other public and private partners to conserve Florida’s native animals and plants and the lands and waters they need to survive. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has raised and donated nearly $100 million to conservation and outdoor recreation and education. More information can be found at WildlifeFlorida.org.