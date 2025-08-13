Anshuka Tawakley Debuts Children's Book, Magical Friendship Wall: A Tale of Kindness and Friendship

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Anshuka Tawakley announces the release of her debut children's book, Magical Friendship Wall : A Tale of Kindness and Friendship, a heartwarming story that celebrates kindness, inclusion and the power of student voice.The book explores themes of kindness, inclusion, and the development of new friendships through the narrative of Lily, Mark, and Emma. The story begins with Lily and Mark initiating a friendship with Emma, a new student who is feeling isolated. Their interaction leads to Emma sharing her artistic talents, which in turn inspires an idea for a school mural competition. The trio collaborates on a concept for a Magical Friendship Wall, a space designed to encourage student expression and unity.The proposed mural design wins the competition, leading to a school-wide effort to bring the Magical Friendship Wall to fruition. Students contribute their own drawings and messages, building a sense of belonging and promoting acts of kindness throughout the school community. The book emphasizes the positive impact of collective effort and highlights how shared creative endeavors can strengthen interpersonal bonds.What makes this story even more special is its connection to real life: the concept inspired McHugh Public School (Peel District School Board) to create its own Kindness Wall. Students helped paint a mural that celebrates student voice, inclusion, and the power of kindness, turning fiction into a vibrant school reality.In addition to the story, Magical Friendship Wall includes historically and culturally relevant activities for children ages 4–9, making it an excellent resource for teachers to foster empathy, creativity, and meaningful classroom discussions.Magical Friendship Wall: A Tale of Kindness and Friendship by Anshuka Tawakley is now available in print and digital formats at leading online bookstores.About the AuthorAnshuka Tawakley is an Ontario-based educator and children’s book author with over 20 years of experience teaching across India, Dubai, and Canada. Her passion lies in nurturing empathy, creativity, and social-emotional growth in children. Magical Friendship Wall is her debut book, inspired by her classroom experiences and her belief in the transformative power of small acts of kindness. When she’s not teaching or writing, Anshuka enjoys family time and exploring creative ways to make learning joyful and meaningful.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.