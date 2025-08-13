Scotty Hasting: From combat to country music

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

As a Veteran and VA employee, I’m passionate about sharing stories that inspire hope to fellow Veterans. One particularly moving story unfolded in February 2024, when Scotty Hasting, an Army Veteran, captivated an audience with songs of sacrifice and service at a VA Veterans Experience Office event in Washington, D.C.

I was immediately drawn to his heartfelt lyrics and incredible talent. As I listened to him sing, he shared his journey of growing up in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, serving in the Army and earning a Purple Heart after being wounded in Afghanistan. After performing a powerful song called ‘How Do You Choose,’ a soul-searching ballad about survivors’ guilt, I realized he sang with a deeper purpose. Intrigued by his story, I knew it was one worth telling. After his performance, my coworker and I approached him. He was warm and welcoming with an easy demeanor. He and his team were humbled by the offer to share his story and he expressed gratitude to VA and its workforce.

In May 2024, my team and I partnered with some of VA’s top creative video production professionals. Together, we headed to Nashville, Tennessee—Scotty’s hometown—to bring his story to life.

Hasting shared his inspiring military experience, the challenges he faced, his path to recovery, and his transition into becoming a rising country music star. We interviewed him and his family, VA staff, and his record label team at Black River Entertainment.

We also attended the 39th Annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, where Hasting performed for disabled Veterans participating in adaptive sports. We captured additional footage to share his story. Hasting expressed genuine excitement about being there, highlighting how adaptive sports had been an escape, fostering camaraderie and providing opportunities to stay active, compete and connect with others.

Meeting Hasting was a profound experience. His humility, genuineness and down-to-earth nature were truly inspiring. Sharing his incredible story not only highlights the challenges Veterans face—such as PTSD, depression and survivor’s guilt—but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for others.

The stories that he tells

Hasting served as an infantryman and deployed to Afghanistan’s Kandahar province in April 2011. He was responsible for scanning for mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). During one patrol, he noticed an older man behaving suspiciously. The man suddenly pulled out a rifle and opened fire on his platoon. Hasting was shot 10 times and left theater with severe injuries. He was hit five times in the shoulder, four times in the hip, and once in the thigh, leaving him with nerve damage to his right arm and hand, along with other injuries. Although he survived the attack, his road to recovery was long and arduous.

He found hope and healing through adaptive sports programs like archery, which became a lifeline in his battle against PTSD, depression, anxiety and survivor’s guilt. Then, COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill, silencing the very activities that had given him solace. “When it gets quiet is when the demons knock the loudest, and COVID was really quiet,” Hasting said, reflecting on the emotional toll of isolation.

He needed a way to fill the silence, and one day his gaze landed on the guitar in the corner of his room. Despite nerve damage to his right hand, he was determined to learn how to play. He turned to YouTube, where he found tutorials to learn basic chords, and practiced songs he had grown up listening to. Over time, he proved that determination could overcome physical limitations. He learned how to write songs and became more comfortable playing and singing them. “It became that escape that was missing,” said Hasting. He realized that music was his true calling.

He began to find his rhythm as the world emerged from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. He performed at an open mic night, started joining writers’ rounds, and by late 2023, he signed with Black River Entertainment and released his debut single, ‘How Do You Choose,’ a heartfelt tribute to his best friend and fallen comrade. “That song is my survivor’s guilt in words,” said Hasting. He also co-wrote a song called ‘The Stories That They Tell,’ reflecting on the importance of sharing stories and memories of fallen comrades to keep their legacies alive.

Hasting began exploring what VA had to offer and now gets all his care at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, including both the Nashville and Murfreesboro VA Medical Centers. He even considers VA an important part of his healing journey and often dedicates his time and talents to organizations like VA, CreatiVets, Guitars 4 Vets and others, helping fellow Veterans find the same peace he has discovered.

Hasting is driven by a greater purpose in life. It’s his mission to help those struggling with loss or mental health challenges to find comfort through his music. “If my music can help somebody in any way, shape or form, I’ve done more than I could have ever imagined doing in this industry,” he said. He often sports a black cap with “Grateful” written in white. When asked about the choice of words, he explained it was the only one that captured his feelings. He added, “Life is hard, but if you have a purpose, if you have a direction, it makes it a little bit easier.”

Special thanks to VA’s Veterans Experience Office Communications Team, VISN 19 Creative Task Force, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Communications Team, VA Memphis Healthcare System Communications Team, VA Tampa Healthcare System Communications Team, Scotty Hasting and Black River Entertainment for their support and collaboration.

VA is here to support you

If you’re struggling with thoughts of suicide, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7. Simply call 988, then press 1 to be connected with a trained crisis counselor. You can also text 838255 or chat online. This free, confidential resource connects you with trained professionals whenever you need them. For Veterans dealing with PTSD, there’s a free PTSD Coach app with helpful coping tools. If you or someone you care about might have PTSD, find support and resources through the National Center for PTSD.