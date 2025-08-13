Construction begins on new schools, additions for Burnaby students

CANADA, August 13 - Construction is beginning on new K-12 classrooms at three schools in Burnaby, bringing more than 1,000 new student spaces to meet the needs of the community.

"Supporting our schools is one of the most important things we can do for our community,” said Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North. “These types of projects help ensure that families have access to the services and opportunities they deserve."

Construction on these projects is set to begin in summer 2025:

a new Conseil scolaire francophone (CSF) elementary school, adding 360 seats and 15 classrooms, in north Burnaby;

an addition to Kitchener Elementary, adding 500 seats and 20 classrooms, in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood; and

an addition and seismic upgrades to Brentwood Park Elementary, adding 165 seats and seven classrooms.

“As more families settle in Burnaby, it’s important that our students have great places to learn and grow,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “These three new school projects will help create the space our community needs now and for years to come and shows our commitment to supporting students and strengthening our neighbourhoods.”

The new CSF elementary school will be the first of its kind in Burnaby, a milestone for French-language education. The project will include 112 French-language child care spaces, expanding early-learning options for francophone families. Brentwood Park Elementary is adding before- and after-school child care space to better support working parents.

“This critical investment in classroom space comes at a time when our community is growing rapidly,” said Kristin Schnider, chair, Burnaby board of education. “By working in close partnership with the Province, we’re addressing enrolment pressures and creating the learning environments that Burnaby students and staff need. We know these investments not only benefit today's learners, but will also support the needs of our whole community in the years ahead.”

In the past eight years, the Province has approved more than $375 million to create more than 1,400 new student seats and more than 4,300 seismically safer seats in the Burnaby School District.

Rohini Arora, parliamentary secretary for child care and MLA for Burnaby East –

“At our community’s first Conseil scolaire francophone school, 112 seats of on-site French-language child care means that kids will have access to francophone culture and language close to home. Working parents, especially single parents and women, will have a seamless one-stop dropoff for high-quality care. We’re removing the daily hurdle of multiple dropoffs, giving families peace of mind and ensuring their children start each day safe, supported and ready to learn, a positive impact that will echo through our neighbourhoods for generations.”

Marie-Pierre Lavoie, board chair, Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique –

“The start of construction for the new CSF school in Burnaby marks an important milestone for francophone families in Greater Vancouver. Our community has been waiting for this school for over 10 years and its arrival responds to a growing need for French-language education. More than just a building, this school represents meaningful progress toward equitable access to education and shorter commute times for many families in the region."

Gaby Maioli, chair, Burnaby District Parent Advisory Council –

“Families in Burnaby have long advocated for seismically safer, expanded learning spaces in our fast-growing communities, and we’re relieved to see these much-needed improvements begin. We welcome this investment and hope to see continued provincial support that keeps pace with Burnaby’s growth and the needs of our children.”

