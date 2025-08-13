Open house for Kaumualiʻi Highway improvements Tuesday, August 26
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites interested parties to attend an environmental open house for the proposed Kaumualiʻi Highway Improvements between Anonui Street and Maluhia Road. The open house will be Tuesday, August 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Kaua‘i Community College Fine Arts Auditorium at 3-1901 Kaumuali‘i Highway.
HDOT is conducting an environmental study for proposed improvements to Kaumualiʻi Highway between Anonui Street and Maluhia Road. The study will look at a range of topics including alternatives to enhance safety, support multimodal connectivity, address travel demand and congestion, as well as the potential impacts on community, natural, cultural and historic resources within the project area.
Attendees at the open house will be able to share their input on the environmental study and learn about the environmental review process and project timeline. This open house will be in-person only.
A virtual meeting will be hosted by HDOT on Wednesday, August 27 from 5:30‑6:30 p.m.
Stakeholders interested in attending the virtual meeting may register at https://us06web.zoom.us meeting/register/ u-y5hL2mTv-0vsuAknslog
For more information on the proposed Kaumualiʻi Highway Improvements between Anonui Street and Maluhia Road visit, www.kaumualiihighway.com
If you would like to attend either meeting and require auxiliary aid, services, or other accommodations, please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.
# # #
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
