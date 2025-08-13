Catalist Acquires Campaign Brain Inc. to Inform the Next Generation of Political Campaign Tech

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campaign Brain Inc. is extremely excited to announce that our platform has been acquired by Catalist , the premier progressive data utility.Since its founding, Campaign Brain has quickly become a leading innovator in political technology by building and deploying the world’s first AI-powered political campaign manager. The platform integrates machine learning, natural language processing, speech recognition, generative AI, and recommendation systems to help campaigns of all sizes plan, execute, and adapt in real time. The strategic acquisition will help Catalist better understand the capabilities of artificial intelligence and how these tools might enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and strategic impact of electoral campaigns.“We built Campaign Brain to strengthen democracy from the grassroots level and provide modern solutions for modern campaigns.” said Nate Levin, M.P.A., Founder & CEO of Campaign Brain Inc. “We’re excited to partner with Catalist to scale our impact in the years and decades to come.”“Our acquisition of Campaign Brain’s technology will deepen Catalist’s understanding of how AI is shaping the progressive data and tech ecosystem. We’re focused on an in-depth internal review of Campaign Brain to better equip Catalist to navigate and leverage emerging AI tools that our clients are exploring and adopting in the near term,” said Michael Frias, CEO of Catalist.Campaign Brain was founded in 2023 by veteran campaign staffer and technologist Nate Levin, M.P.A., whose experience spans the Maine Democratic Party, Texas Democratic Party, Biden for President, Mark Kelly for Senate, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and AI firm Fusemachines. The company was awarded the 2023 Columbia University Public Policy Challenge Grant and later incubated out of the Columbia Startup Lab, where it began scaling its technology to serve campaigns nationwide.For 19 years, Catalist has been the data utility powering the progressive community. Owned by a trust, Catalist acquires data from a wide variety of sources, but never sells data for commercial use. We are able to do this without the threat of being bought, sold, or traded to commercial or for profit purposes.The acquisition is effective immediately. Financial terms were not disclosed.For press inquiries, please contact:press@catalist.usFor more information: https://www.campaign-brain.com/news/campaign-brain-acquired-by-catalist

