WEBTOON Entertainment Announces 'Cursed Princess Club' and 'The Kiss Bet' Novelizations as Part of New Initiative

Published under the Wattpad Books imprint, New York Times bestselling author Michelle Knudsen and YA author Farrah Penn will pen the first titles.

LOS ANGELS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEBTOON Entertainment, a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms, is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative from Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group , developing print novelizations of popular WEBTOON titles. The program will feature prose novel versions of the graphic novels released from WEBTOON Unscrolled, starting with Cursed Princess Club: A Most Unusual Princess adapted by New York Times bestselling author Michelle Knudsen from the WEBTOON by LambCat, and The Kiss Bet: A Novel adapted by YA author Farrah Penn from the WEBTOON by Ingrid Ochoa.This expansion brings two of WEBTOON’s most popular series to a new format, offering both dedicated fans and new readers a fresh way to experience these captivating stories."LambCat’s Cursed Princess Club is a pure delight,” Michelle Knudsen said. “I’m so excited to be able to introduce Gwen, Frederick, and all the other great characters to a whole new audience!"Farrah Penn echoed the excitement, saying, "I was thrilled to dive into the novelization of The Kiss Bet. Ingrid has created a delightful world filled with relatable, entertaining, and inspiring characters that feel like friends, so it was exciting to write one of the first books."These novelizations mark an exciting new chapter for the Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group, which is committed to growing its portfolio of cross-format adaptations, providing new, innovative ways for fans to experience the stories they love.Cursed Princess Club: A Most Unusual PrincessOn Sale: November 25, 2025Written by Michelle KnudsenBased on the original graphic novel and webcomic by LambCatA charming and empowering middle grade fantasy, Cursed Princess Club follows Princess Gwendolyn, who lives a seemingly perfect life—until a cruel comment from a visiting prince shakes her confidence. Lost and devastated, Gwen stumbles into the Haunted Forest and meets the Cursed Princesses, a sisterhood of outcasts who teach her that true royalty comes from within.With over 290 million reads on the WEBTOON platform and widespread acclaim for its graphic novel editions, Cursed Princess Club has become a global sensation. This fiction adaptation dives deeper into Gwen’s journey, making it a must-read for fans of Nevermoor, The School for Good and Evil, and Serena Valentino’s Disney Villains series.The Kiss Bet: A NovelOn Sale: February 3, 2026Written by Farrah PennBased on the original graphic novel and webcomic by Ingrid OchoaA teen romantic comedy perfect for fans of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Kiss Bet follows high school senior Sara Lin as she navigates first love, friendship, and the pressure of growing up. When her best friend bets she won’t experience her first kiss before graduation, Sara embarks on a journey filled with awkward moments, unexpected chemistry, and plenty of heart.The original comic has amassed over 182 million reads, nearly 2 million subscribers, and holds a 9.69 rating on WEBTOON. The novelization expands on the story with new POVs and emotional depth, offering fans an opportunity to revisit a favorite while engaging new audiences.###About Wattpad WEBTOON Book GroupThe Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group has redefined the publishing industry by breaking down barriers, allowing fan-driven stories from diverse voices to find a home on bookshelves everywhere. Leveraging the combined audiences of 150 million monthly active users across WEBTOON Entertainment, we publish stories the world wants to read.Part of WEBTOON Consumer Goods, WWBG is made up of leading YA imprint Wattpad Books (launched in 2019), contemporary adult fiction imprint W by Wattpad Books, graphic novel imprint WEBTOON Unscrolled, and the co-publishing imprint Frayed Pages x Wattpad Books, led by bestselling author and entrepreneur Anna Todd.

