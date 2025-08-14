Chesterfield County’s Medical Future Takes Shape: New $260M HCA Hospital Anchors Growth Around Cosby Village Square

MOSELEY, VA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wave of healthcare investment is reshaping western Chesterfield County. As HCA Virginia officially seeks state approval and a Certificate of Public Need (COPN) to build a $260 million acute-care hospital near the intersection of Hull Street and Otterdale Roads, another major project is already rising just 0.9 miles away.The new 33,000 sq ft Class A medical office building under construction in Cosby Village Square is poised to serve as a foundational piece of this growing medical corridor/hub. Anchored by Richmond Aesthetic Surgery and The Dermlounge , led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Neil Zemmel, the facility is now pre-leasing 26,000 sq ft of prime medical space to healthcare providers.“This area has been medically underserved for far too long,” said Dr. Zemmel. “The alignment of new residential growth, healthcare infrastructure, and top-tier medical talent gives us a unique opportunity to build a center of excellence from the ground up.”Key Highlights:• Located within 1 mile of the proposed HCA Magnolia Hospital, which is currently pursuing a state Certificate of Public Need (COPN)• Only Class A medical building under construction in the corridor today• Ideal for pediatrics, urgent care, imaging, behavioral health, pain management, wellness, and family medicineWith tens of thousands of young, upper-middle-class families moving into communities like Magnolia Green, Hallsley, and Cosby Village, this section of Chesterfield is rapidly becoming one of Virginia’s most dynamic suburban growth markets.Media Opportunity:Dr. Zemmel is available for site tours and interviews at the construction site to discuss:• The development’s impact on the region’s healthcare access• Future tenant curation and provider collaboration• Timeline for occupancy and leasingAbout the Cosby Village Medical Building• 33,000 sq ft medical office building under construction in Cosby Village Square, Moseley, VA• Richmond Aesthetic Surgery and The Dermlounge will occupy ~7,000 sq ft• Remaining 26,000 sq ft available for lease to other medical providers• Situated in one of Chesterfield County’s fastest-growing residential areas• Less than a mile from the proposed HCA Magnolia HospitalThis project offers a timely opportunity for healthcare organizations to establish themselves in a medically underserved, high-demand location, before the hospital is even operational.To schedule a tour or request an interview with Dr. Zemmel at the site, please contact:Andrea Emery Zemmel804-312-4102To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.richmondplasticsurgery.com/latest-news/chesterfield-countys-medical-future-takes-shape-new-260m-hca-hospital-anchors-growth-around-cosby-village-square/ ###Richmond Aesthetic Surgery11934 W Broad StreetSuite 200Richmond, VA 23233(804) 423-2100Rosemont Media

