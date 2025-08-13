HerAnova Selected to Present Endometriosis Diagnostic Data at ASRM and AAGL Conferences

Year-end scientific presentations spotlight progress of HerResolveTM testing in advancing noninvasive, blood-based detection of endometriosis.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HerAnova Lifesciences , a leader in non-invasive diagnostic innovation for women’s health, will conclude 2025 with a conference wrap-up featuring clinical data from its HerResolve™ noninvasive blood test for endometriosis, to be presented at two of the year’s most influential women’s health meetings: the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo and the 54th AAGL Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery.At ASRM 2025 (October 25–29, San Antonio, Texas), HerAnova will present an E-Poster titled “Laboratory Validation of a Blood-Based miRNA Molecular Diagnostic Using Histology as Comparator for Detection of Endometriosis” in the Technology & Innovation session. The presentation will take place on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 4:00 PM Central Time, within the session timeframe of 3:30–4:45 PM CT at the Henry B. González Convention Center.At AAGL 2025 (November 9–13, Vancouver, Canada), the company will deliver an oral presentation titled “Noninvasive Blood-Based Detection of Endometriosis Prior to Surgical Laparoscopy Among Symptomatic Women: Is There a Benefit?” during Oral Session 04. The session will take place on Monday, November 10, 2025, from 3:15–4:15 PM Pacific Time at the Vancouver Convention Center.“We’re honored to share our research at ASRM and AAGL alongside leading voices in gynecologic innovation,” said Farideh Bischoff, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Diagnostics at HerAnova. “To our knowledge, HerResolve is the only test being exclusively validated against the gold standard of visual laparoscopy and histology. Our goal is to empower earlier diagnosis through a simple, noninvasive blood test—potentially transforming the diagnostic journey for millions of women worldwide.”HerAnova’s HerResolve™ test aims to address the diagnostic gap in endometriosis, which currently takes an average of 7–10 years to diagnose and often requires invasive surgery. By offering a noninvasive blood-based diagnostic option, HerAnova is working to shift the paradigm toward earlier identification and intervention.For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact clinicalaffairs@heranova.com. To learn more about HerResolve or HerAnova’s ongoing clinical efforts, visit www.HerAnova.com About HerAnova Lifesciences:HerAnova Lifesciences Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions for women’s health challenges. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analysis, HerAnova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, conducting simultaneous research, development, and commercialization.Media Contact:

