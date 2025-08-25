EmerVax Rebrands as Circurna to Accelerate Development of Targeted Circular RNA Therapies

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmerVax, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines and therapeutics, today announced it has changed its name to Circurna . The new name reflects the company’s focus on advancing its proprietary ciRNA™ platform, built on breakthrough circular RNA technology with broad potential across infectious diseases, oncology, and autoimmune disorders.The name “Circurna” draws from the fusion of “circu,” from the word circulos, which is latin for a circule, and “RNA,” signifying the genetic material at the heart of the company’s innovation. Unlike traditional linear RNA, circular RNA delivers longer-lasting protein expression, improved stability, and stronger immune responses, which can translate into fewer doses, greater durability, and reduced side effects.“Our new name captures both the scientific foundation and the ambition of our work,” said Peter Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Circurna. “Circular RNA technology is poised to transform vaccine development as well the treatment of cancers, autoimmune and other diseases. Circurna reflects who we are today and the future we are working toward, one where we can rapidly respond to emerging threats and address urgent needs in oncology, autoimmune disease, and infectious disease.”Circurna’s ciRNA™ circular RNA platform is designed for versatility, enabling not only vaccines but also protein therapeutics, antibodies, peptides, and multi-payload constructs. This allows the company to address high-value and high-need areas beyond the narrow autoimmune focus of many competitors. In autoimmune disease, Circurna is exploring novel vaccine and therapeutic strategies that can be precisely delivered to targeted tissues, aiming to improve efficacy and reduce off-target effects.The platform integrates proprietary circularization and purification technologies, thermostable nanoparticle delivery systems, and patient-friendly microneedle patch administration. It is further enhanced by artificial intelligence to optimize payload design, targeting, and delivery. Backed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through its prestigious ReVAMP grant in collaboration with 13 leading institutions worldwide, Circurna is driven by the urgency to prepare for emerging biological threats and a vision to establish circular RNA as the new gold standard for durable, scalable, and accessible immunotherapies.About Circurna:Circurna is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics powered by its proprietary ciRNA™ platform, a breakthrough circular RNA technology with broad potential across oncology, autoimmune disorders, and select high-impact infectious diseases. Spun out from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Circurna is advancing a versatile approach to address some of the most urgent unmet medical needs.The ciRNA™ platform delivers enhanced stability, prolonged protein expression, and greater potency compared to linear RNA, enabling the creation of targeted and durable treatments ranging from protein therapeutics and antibodies to multi-payload constructs. Backed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through its prestigious ReVAMP grant in collaboration with 13 leading institutions, Circurna is committed to transforming treatment paradigms and building a healthier, more resilient future.Media Contact:

