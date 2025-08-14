OYE FEST 2025 TAKES OVER ATLANTA — Latin Music Icons, Global Art, and a Cultural Feast Steps from Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Headline Lineup

Chart-Topping Latin Icons, Global Art, and a Cultural Feast Take Over Downtown Atlanta This October

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta is about to feel the heat. OYE Fest, the Southeast’s premier Latin music and arts festival , is returning stronger than ever this October — claiming its place alongside the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium and bringing together an unstoppable wave of music, culture, and activism that will be felt across the nation.This year’s stage is stacked with power:Back in Atlanta after more than a decade, trailblazing reggaetón duo Alexis y Fido — celebrating over 20 years dominating the Latin urban music scene — bring their signature high-energy performance to the city.Alvaro Díaz, the Puerto Rican sensation with millions of streams and critically acclaimed albums making waves worldwide, fuses hip-hop and reggaetón into a sound that is redefining Latin music.Snow Tha Product, the fearless Mexican-American rapper, activist, and contributor to the Grammy-winning “Hamilton” soundtrack, delivers unapologetic lyrics on women’s rights, LGBTQ+ visibility, and immigrant justice.Macario Martinez, the former street sweeper turned viral TikTok phenomenon whose heartfelt ballads have amassed tens of millions of views and won over fans from Mexico to Miami.Genre-defying artist PabloPablo, merging global sounds into a sonic experience that defies borders.And they’re just the beginning — over 15 additional artists will take the stage to uplift the voices of Atlanta’s local and regional Latinx community through live music, DJ sets, and dance performances.MORE THAN MUSIC — IT’S A CULTURAL MOVEMENTOYE Fest delivers an experience as diverse and dynamic as the community it serves:Global Art Market — Showcasing works from renowned Latinx visual artists alongside rising talents, the OYE Art Pavilion connects Atlanta’s creative scene to the broader global art market. From immersive installations to street-style murals, the visual experience tells the story of Latin America’s past, present, and future.Cultural Food Tour in the Latin America Food Hall — A curated culinary journey across more than a dozen countries, featuring flavors from Venezuelan arepas to Mexican birria, Colombian empanadas to Peruvian ceviche. Every bite is a passport stamp, connecting guests to the diversity and richness of Latin cuisine.Community Marketplace — A vibrant hub for local entrepreneurs, artisans, and activists to share their craft, stories, and calls to action.A MISSION WITH IMPACTFounded by Latinx organizers for Latinx creatives, OYE Fest is built on four pillars:Celebrating & Amplifying Latinx Voices — Representing the full spectrum of Latinx artistry with authenticity and pride.Fusing Arts with Activism — Supporting immigrant rights, DACA advocacy, and progressive causes in partnership with organizations like United We Dream.Creating Safe, Inclusive Spaces — With intentional representation of Afro-Latinx, queer, and women-identifying voices.Connecting & Uplifting Community — From “De Atlanta Pa’ Atlanta”, OYE provides a platform for emerging talent to thrive.“OYE Fest is not just a festival — it’s a declaration,” says founder Margarita Rios. “We’re creating a space where Latin culture is celebrated and uplifted, because visibility leads to representation, and representation leads to change.”EVENT DETAILSDate: Saturday, October 4th, 2025Gates Open: 1:00 PM | Music Starts: 1:00 PMAge: All Ages — Kids Under 10 Get in FreeVenue: 550 Mitchell Street Southwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30314Tickets Start at $60: Purchase - Oyefest.comABOUT OYE FESTOYE Fest is a multi-day music and arts festival dedicated to celebrating Latinx identity, artistry, and activism. Through live performances, art showcases, and cultural experiences, OYE amplifies voices that inspire pride and progress. This is more than entertainment — it’s a rallying cry: We are here, we are proud, and we are a force for change.MEDIA CONTACTEmail: media@oyefest.comArtist Interviews | Founder Interviews | Partnership Opportunities Available

