The Truth About Gambling - TV Special Presents Stories of Addiction and Recovery in Detroit

Empowerment Zone Coalition airs program on local stations for those who may need help

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community activists at the Empowerment Zone Coalition have noted that gambling addiction fueled by brick-and-mortar casinos and easy-access online gambling is a hidden crisis that is silently affecting individuals and families. To bring awareness to this issue, the EZC has produced The Truth About Gambling, a 30-minute TV special that airs on WDIV Local 4 on Wednesday, August 13 and Friday August 15 at 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 16 at 7 p.m., and 4:30 a.m.; and on CBS Detroit TV62 on Sunday, August 24 at 1:35 a.m.

The TV special features Detroiters who are recovering from gambling addictions, sharing insights on what being addicted to gambling has cost them, including seeing their savings wiped out, marriages and homes lost, and children neglected. Screening copy: https://youtu.be/4UY8qdP1JnM?si=OTuS5zUrgtj2QHqf

“These are not just stories, these are warnings,” says Doreen Turk-White, executive director of EZC. “People are suffering in silence, thinking they’re the only ones. This is about showing them they’re not alone — and that there’s a way out. We made this special because too many families have buried this pain under shame. We want them to see that help is here, and hope is possible.”

Steven, one of three recovering addicts interviewed for the special, says his on-line gambling was a downward spiral. “I was down so much money, I just wanted to get back to even. I’d wake up, grab my phone, line up my bets, and play blackjack until the games started. I knew I was losing, but it passed the time.” Mike recalls, “I hit for $12,000. Two weeks later, it was gone. I spent most of it trying to win more. My wife told me for 20 years to stop gambling. She finally left.” Greg, a former postal worker, says his problem cost him his job. “I was stealing small amounts. One day, the inspectors were waiting for me. I came home, told my wife, and she hit the floor crying. We had a house, a family… I wanted to end it all.”

With 24/7 mobile access, gambling is more accessible and therefore more dangerous for those prone to addiction to the activity. Since 2022, nearly 10 million Americans have struggled with gambling addiction, which equates to approximately 11 percent of adults in the U.S. Here in Michigan, there are 41 casinos, and 15 online platforms. In the latest available statistics, from February 2024, online casinos made a record $188 million, while the three commercial casinos earned $104.6 million from slots and table games that same month.

Dr. Carla Spight-Mackey, also featured in the TV special, explains how unresolved trauma often fuels compulsive gambling. “People gamble to escape,” she says. “It’s not about winning, it’s about not feeling.”

The Truth About Gambling

