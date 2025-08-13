Now Hiring! TBI Announces Executive Fleet Maintenance Assistant Job Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

FLEET MAINTENANCE ASSISTANT 2 TBI HEADQUARTERS WAREHOUSE DAVIDSON COUNTY 1 VACANCY

Summary:

Assesses repair estimates and determines cost-effective solutions between repair and replacement, ensuring documentation accuracy and compliance with contractual standards. Reviews invoices and acquisition requests for regulatory and financial alignment, interprets vehicle and repair data from multiple sources, and communicates relevant policies to stakeholders. Supports collaborative relationships with internal teams, vendors, and agency personnel to enhance service coordination and customer satisfaction. Tracks expenditures and service trends to identify discrepancies and safety concerns, manages records and correspondence using Microsoft Office and internal systems, and utilizes fleet maintenance databases and research tools to resolve service issues. Informed decision-making is key, relying on historical data analysis to address recurring problems and ensure timely vendor payments and service resolutions.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to five years of automotive maintenance, automotive parts procurement, automotive inventory control, financial and/or procurement fleet operations work or any clerical/administrative work.

Substitution of Experience for Experience: Coursework from an accredited college or university in business, public administration, automotive repair, or related field may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of three years. Substitution of Experience for Education: Automotive, clerical/administrative, financial and/or procurement fleet operations experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $3,197-$4,804

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 70412. This position will remain posted from August 13 – August 19, 2025 for five business days.

