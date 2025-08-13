Holidaily Brewing Company Ranks No. 723 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Founder and CEO of Holidaily Brewing Company, Karen Hertz Holidaily crafts award-winning beer using premium ingredients in a certified 100% gluten-free facility. Cheers to 100% gluten-free, 100% great tasting beer from Holidaily!

In a time where craft beer faces headwinds, Holidaily Brewing Co. is highlighted as one of the fastest growing companies in the country.

Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision.” — Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced Holidaily Brewing Company as No. 723 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“We are thrilled to be recognized by this amazing organization” Holidaily Founder, Karen Hertz, shared. “Nothing like this happens without a world-class team – our employees, distributors, suppliers, investors and customers made this happen. I’m excited to share and celebrate with all of them!”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.Holidaily Brewing Company, founded in 2016 in Golden, Colorado, has experienced consistent year-over-year growth and is now the country’s leading dedicated gluten-free craft brewery. Built on a mission to deliver exceptional beer without compromise, Holidaily has transformed what it means to drink gluten-free. The brewery’s flagship beer, Favorite Blonde, is the #1 selling gluten-free beer in the U.S., and alongside Fat Randy’s IPA, represents the top two fastest growing gluten-free brands nationwide.Holidaily’s remarkable growth has been driven by strong partnerships with major retailers like HEB, Total Wine, Safeway Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Trader Joe’s, bringing gluten-free craft beer to shelves across the country. With innovative releases like the Fruited Blonde Variety Pack and Darty Lager, Holidaily continues to expand its influence and dominance in the craft beer space, redefining what’s possible for beer lovers everywhere.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Holidaily Brewing CompanyHolidaily Brewing Company is the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the U.S., with distribution across 11 states and a growing national presence. Based in Golden, Colorado, Holidaily brews bold, award-winning beer in a 100% gluten-free facility using premium, locally sourced ingredients. The company was inspired by founder Karen Hertz’s personal journey through cancer and gluten intolerance, and built on a mission to make great beer accessible to all. Loved by both gluten-free and traditional beer drinkers, Holidaily continues to make waves in the craft beer industry.100% Gluten-Free. 100% Great Beer. Learn more at holidailybrewing.com

