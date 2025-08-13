FWC Officer Jacob Wild named Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year 

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Officer Jacob Wild received the 2025 Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year award at the FWC’s Commission meeting in Havana today. Shikar-Safari Club International is a conservation-based organization that presents awards annually to wildlife law enforcement officers in all states, provinces and territories in the United States and Canada. The annual award honors a state officer whose efforts show outstanding performance and achievement among sworn conservation law enforcement personnel.

Since beginning his law enforcement career with the FWC in 2019, Officer Wild has set a high standard for leadership, dedication and professionalism in conservation law enforcement. Known for his sharp investigative skills, he has led several major cases, including apprehending a poacher who was illegally taking deer at night and out of season, catching an outfitter who was guiding wild turkey hunts over bait and uncovering illegal hunting activity within a state park.

In addition to his investigative work, Officer Wild has made boating safety a priority, making 16 boating-under-the-influence arrests in the past year alone.

“He doesn’t just enforce the law, he leads by example,” said Col. Brian Smith, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “He headed up the ‘Guardian of the Springs’ operation, which brought together multiple agencies to improve public safety and enforce laws in a high-traffic state park. That effort included planning, training and team-building, resulting in a special challenge coin to recognize those involved. He has set the standard for leadership in conservation law enforcement.”

Officer Wild also demonstrates a strong commitment to service in other ways. He has contributed to hurricane recovery efforts, mentored younger officers, and worked closely with schools, landowners and community groups to promote conservation values. His collaboration with FWC biologists and state attorneys further strengthens the agency’s mission and impact.

“This is a huge honor,” said Officer Wild. “I have worked all over the state and have met a lot of cool men and women who wear this uniform, and this is just truly an honor.”

Officer Wild’s dedication across every aspect of his role makes him a true Officer of the Year. It is with great pride that we honor him with this year’s Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year Award.

To learn more about becoming an FWC officer, visit MyFWC.com/BecomeAnOfficer.