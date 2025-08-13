AeroTron-AV-5408 and AeroTron-GS-5408 Solvents Manufactured by Reliance Awarded Boeing BAC 5408 Approvals

Reliance Specialty Products are the vapor degreasing leaders in the aerospace industry

CAROL STREAM, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reliance Specialty Products, Inc., a comprehensive vapor degreasing solution manufacturer, now has two additional solvents: AeroTron-AV-5408 and AeroTron-GS-5408 that have received approval from Boeing for use in vapor degreasing under the Boeing BAC 5408 Specification. For companies that can no longer use traditional chlorinated solvents like TCE, Methylene Chloride, or Perc and need to move away from 1-Bromopropaine (nPB), AeroTron-AV-5408 & AeroTron-GS-5408 are approved for use as alternatives. Both solvents, AeroTron-AV-5408, HFE-based solvent, and AeroTron-GS-5408, HFO-based solvent, are specially formulated for metal, plastic, and elastomer compatibility in aerospace cleaning and are not restricted for use on titanium.

AeroTron-AV-5408 & AeroTron-GS-5408 are listed as “Fluorinated (Non-PFAS Materials)” in the BAC 5408 Spec. Revised (T) 25-June-2025.

Direct Replacement for TCE, nPB, Methylene Chloride, Perc & PFAS-based Solvents

AeroTron-AV-5408 & AeroTron-GS-5408 are uniquely formulated to easily and directly replace chlorinated solvents like TCE, which are banned for industrial & commercial use as of September 2025, and replace nPB, which is under regulatory scrutiny. AeroTron solvents have an excellent Health & Safety profile while being highly effective at removing lubricants, greases, and other hydrocarbons via vapor degreasing.

REGULATORY ADVANTAGES of AeroTron-AV-5408 & AeroTron-GS-5408

• NOT a PFAS under the Clean Water Drinking Act,

• NOT a PFAS under the Toxic Release Reporting Act

• Not Regulated under NESHAP

• Not regulated by the DOT for transportation

• All components are USEPA SNAP Approved for Cleaning

AeroTron-AV-5408: HFE based with an excellent health, safety, and regulatory profile. Specifically formulated for the replacement of TCE, nPB, MC, and PERC. This formulation is extensively used in the industrial market since 2018. This BAC5408 approval now makes this technology available for Boeing Suppliers.

AeroTron-GS-5408: This is the most modern next-generation solvent employing HFO technology and the only HFO-based solvent that is BAC5408 approved. This solvent also has an excellent health, safety, and regulatory profile.

About Reliance Specialty Products, Inc.

Reliance Specialty Products Inc. has been manufacturing Boeing Approved solvents for decades and is considered the vapor degreasing industry experts because of long-time experience gained as the only company that manufactures both vapor degreasing solvents & equipment. Reliance provides a complete vapor degreasing package that includes solvents, ULTRA vapor degreasing equipment, part processing automation, training, chemistry formulation, analytical lab services, regulatory consultation & long-term technical support. Thousands of customers rely on Reliance as a valuable, extended part of their aerospace cleaning operation.

