Carryout Supplies Holds Prices Steady as Small Businesses Face Rising Tariffs

Custom packaging provider absorbs increased costs to help customers stay competitive during economic uncertainty.

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carryout Supplies (carryoutsupplies.com), a nationwide provider of custom-printed disposable cups and packaging, announced today that it will hold prices steady until September 15, 2025, despite federal tariffs that have sharply increased material costs across the packaging industry. The decision comes as mid-sized U.S. firms face an estimated $82 billion in new tariff burdens, according to Axios, adding strain to already tight margins for small businesses.New tariff measures enacted in 2025 have driven average U.S. tariff rates from around 2.5% to nearly 18%, with some key materials seeing 50% increases. These changes have sent ripple effects through packaging supply chains, slowing production schedules and inflating costs for companies nationwide.While many competitors have responded by raising prices, Carryout Supplies has chosen a different path.“Our customers are the heart of our business,” said Jimmy Chan, CEO of Carryout Supplies. “They’re dealing with enough challenges right now — from higher operating expenses to unpredictable demand. We believe it’s our responsibility to stand with them, not add to their burden. By holding our prices, we can help them stay visible, competitive, and focused on growth.”Founded in 2007, Carryout Supplies has built its reputation on delivering both value and partnership to the businesses it serves. The company offers a Price Match Guarantee (plus an additional 10% off the difference), Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options to ease cash flow, free custom design assistance, and inventory storage solutions, all aimed at making custom branding accessible, even in challenging market conditions.“Every business we work with is unique,” Chan added. “Whether it’s a coffee shop launching its first location or a chain expanding into new markets, our goal is to make sure their packaging supports their success, not strains their budget.”For more information or to place an order, visit carryoutsupplies.com or call 888-982-1628 to speak with an expert.---------------------------About Carryout SuppliesFounded in 2007, Carryout Supplies provides high-quality, custom-printed disposable cups and packaging to businesses across the U.S. Built upon reliability, affordability, and design innovation, the company offers a Price Match Guarantee, flexible payment plans, complimentary design services, and inventory management solutions.

