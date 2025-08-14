As Hurricane Season Intensifies, Altitude Water Expands Global Relief Efforts with Life-Saving Sponsorship Program

Businesses Can Now Sponsor Life-Saving Mobile Water Systems—And Boost Their Brand

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altitude Water , the boundary-breaking Atmospheric Water Generator manufacturer fighting to end global water scarcity, announced companies can receive a 100% tax-deductible benefit and build brand identity as sustainability champions through the Disaster Relief Trailer (DRT) corporate-sponsored leasing program.“With another hurricane season in our midst, and this time with little assistance from federal agencies, it is more important than ever for businesses to harness their power and provide support to their communities,” said Jeff Szur, Altitude Water Founder and COO. “Our Business Cares Disaster Relief Program connects corporations directly with local nonprofits to distribute clean water in times of crisis, while also delivering long-term brand visibility as trusted community leaders.”After two previous trailers were built in Maui for the 2023 wildfires, Altitude Water completed their most recent version of their state-of-the-art Disaster Relief Trailer in 2024. This trailer was later featured on NBC6, and Fox Carolina providing essential aid to victims of Hurricane Helene in both Perry, Florida and Asheville, North Carolina. The DRT is able to produce up to 210 gallons of pure water daily from the air, purify 1,500 gallons of water from other sources, is enabled with Starlink internet that can provide Wi-Fi for up to 100 people within a 0.5-mile radius, and is built with solar panels that generate 12 kWh, with 5.6 kWh for operations and 6.4 kWh for battery storage (stored in 12 batteries for 60 kWh of battery reserves). These batteries are also capable of recharging devices such as walkie-talkies, cell phones, iPads, and laptops, making the trailer a perfect command center for early responders. Recently, WGNO New Orleans also profiled Altitude Water’s technology during a segment devoted to water accessibility and sustainability and discussed the synergy with local nonprofit Footprint Project.“Even outside of hurricane season, the capabilities of the DRT are endless,” added Szur. “Its massive output has been carefully designed to meet the needs of hundreds, making it an excellent addition to community-driven events anytime, anywhere. It is also a one-of-a-kind marketing vehicle that puts standard billboards and advertisements to shame—people will see the trailer’s power and connect it with your team of leaders, an image only propelled through a network of nonprofit groups helping those in need.”Sponsors would have the opportunity to either outright purchase the DRT or select flexible, personally-tailored lease options through IFSC. Altitude Water will deliver the trailer as well as provide training, 3 years of filters, and nationwide exposure, maximizing focus on impact over logistics. Companies will have two 9 x 12 billboards expressing that they are a good neighbor helping the community survive disasters successfully. The DRT can also be used at festivals and other events furthering business exposure.“We look forward to our upcoming partnerships that this program will create, as well as the completion of additional Disaster Relief Trailers.”About Altitude Water:Based in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, Altitude Water ( https://altdwater.com/ ) is a leading manufacturer of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs), offering systems that produce clean drinking water from air, ranging from residential units to military-grade machines for disaster zones.Founded by Jeff Szur in 2008, Altitude Water was born from his decades-long commitment to solving global water scarcity and plastic pollution. Szur developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad in 2009 and later introduced his innovations to the U.S. market. He has since led the creation of the company’s mobile Disaster Relief Trailer, which delivers water, solar power, cell service, and internet to impacted communities.Altitude Water has supplied clean water to regions including Cameroon, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Maui, and partnered with organizations such as Aquavera, the Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, L’Oreal Women Sustainability Fund, Footprint Project, Mind Army, Grassroots Aid Partnership, and Noah’s Arc, as well as with high-profile individuals like Amy Grant and Vince Gill, whose farm now has complete water independence.In 2024, Szur received the Forbes Best of Africa Award for Altitude Water’s Water to Africa initiative and spoke at the UN Climate Week Sustainability Summit. His work has been recognized by the U.S. Marines and media outlets like The Weather Channel, Energies Magazine, Authority Magazine, and Food & Beverage Magazine, which named the Trident-12 one of its Top Fall Products. This year, Szur was featured in Top 100 Magazine as both a cover story and one of the Top 100 Innovators and CEOs, and iHeartRadio’s The Shrimp Tank at Florida Atlantic University.Earlier this summer, Altitude Water announced a partnership with RM Design Pro, with plans in motion to develop the first yacht to generate its own drinking water from air. Altitude Water has also partnered with Aqua Motion™, a division of 501(c)(3) non-profit Good Vibrations Music Co. dedicated to providing frequency-infused wellness to in-need communities across the world.About Business Cares, Inc.Our platform facilitates partnerships that help nonprofits raise vital funding or acquire the products and services they need to achieve their missions.Through these collaborations, for-profit companies gain valuable recognition and goodwill, establishing themselves as responsible corporate citizens and valued neighbors within their communities.

