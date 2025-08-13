Black Bastion Group CEO Fady Riad: $2.1 Billion of Swiss Direct Investments in Egypt

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiss and Egyptian business leaders are highlighting the robust economic partnership between Switzerland and Egypt, with cumulative Swiss direct investments reaching $2.1 billion across diverse sectors in the North African nation.Fady Riad, CEO of Black Bastion Group, emphasized the deepening economic ties between the two nations. The bilateral trade relationship has shown consistent growth, with trade exchange reaching approximately $2.46 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2024-25."Swiss investments have generated 25,000 employment opportunities through 433 projects across Egypt, spanning pharmaceuticals, food industries, construction materials, chemicals, and energy sectors," said Riad. "This demonstrates the significant impact Swiss capital has had on Egypt's economic development and job creation."Switzerland currently ranks 15th on the list of top investing countries in Egypt, demonstrating significant potential for further expansion. In 2023, Switzerland exported $1.42 billion to Egypt, representing an impressive 8.89% annual growth rate over the past five years. The main Swiss exports included packaged pharmaceutical drugs ($746 million) and vaccines along with other medical products such as diagnostic equipment ($256 million).Egypt's foreign direct investment landscape has experienced remarkable growth, with total foreign direct investments reaching $46.1 billion in 2024, a significant increase from $10 billion in 2023. This surge was largely attributed to major infrastructure and development projects, creating new opportunities for Swiss investors.The relationship extends beyond commercial interests, with Switzerland and Egypt currently discussing a comprehensive cooperation program for 2025-2028, focusing on governance, green growth, youth skills development, and climate change initiatives."We see tremendous opportunities ahead, especially with Egypt's economic reforms and growing focus on green energy transitions," commented Riad. "Egypt's increasing appeal to international investors creates significant potential for expanding our partnership."The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development reported record investment in Egypt during 2024, with almost €1.5 billion committed to 26 projects, of which 50% focused on green financing. Industry leaders see significant potential to increase Egyptian exports to Switzerland, particularly in agricultural products, textiles, manufactured goods, and specialized services.As Egypt continues implementing economic reforms under its IMF program and Switzerland maintains its position as a global financial hub, the bilateral relationship is positioned for continued growth."The foundation for Swiss-Egypt economic cooperation has never been stronger," concluded Riad. "We anticipate this partnership will continue expanding across multiple sectors in 2025 and beyond."

