Wickedly Branded Helps Overwhelmed Entrepreneurs Reclaim Their Brand Magic and Momentum

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owners across the country are discovering what branding experts have long known: success isn’t just about being seen, it’s about being understood. Wickedly Branded, a boutique branding and digital marketing agency with roots in Michigan and leadership based in North Carolina, is helping overwhelmed consultants, coaches, and creatives gain the clarity and confidence they need to grow sustainably.

Founded by Beverly Cornell, a marketing strategist with nearly 30 years of experience, Wickedly Branded specializes in brand development that goes beyond aesthetics. The agency offers a suite of high-impact services from foundational branding strategy and messaging to full-scale marketing support designed for solopreneurs ready to evolve and expand.

“Our clients are deeply capable, mission-driven experts who have outgrown their old brand or never felt fully seen in their marketing,” said Cornell. “We help them discover their unique brand magic and build a presence that’s not only professional but personal, powerful, and aligned.”

Wickedly Branded’s signature offerings include:

Brand Spark Blueprint – A deep-dive strategy session that uncovers core brand clarity and identifies opportunities for growth

Brand Ignite Intensive – A complete brand-building experience, including messaging, visuals, and marketing activation

Brand Blaze Partnership – Ongoing done-for-you marketing support to ensure consistency, visibility, and results

Custom AI Marketing Assistant – A personalized AI-powered support system trained on your brand voice and strategy to help streamline DIY content creation, idea generation, and marketing execution with ease

The agency is known for weaving together story, strategy, and emotional intelligence in every client engagement. Instead of offering templated solutions, Wickedly Branded creates customized and holistic brand ecosystems that reflect the heart of each business while positioning them for long-term success.

Small business owners can explore a rich library of marketing resources and consultation services, expert insights, and real-world case studies on the Wickedly Branded website. From educational content to strategy-driven tools, it’s designed to help entrepreneurs navigate digital marketing with more clarity, confidence, and ease.

A Human-Centered Approach to Branding

What sets Wickedly Branded apart is its commitment to addressing both the external and internal challenges small business owners face, like imposter syndrome, burnout, and the pressure to do it all.

Through a process Beverly affectionately refers to as “marketing therapy,” the agency helps clients move from scattered to strategic, from hiding to showing up boldly, and from confusion to clarity.

“Most of our clients aren’t new to business; they’re just too overwhelmed and close to their own brilliance to brand it effectively,” Cornell explained. “We help them step into their next chapter with confidence.”

Clients across the U.S. in industries such as consulting, coaching, wellness, and creatives have credited the agency’s process with increasing client conversions, reconnecting them with their purpose, and making marketing feel joyful again.

ABOUT WICKEDLY BRANDED

Wickedly Branded is a boutique branding and digital marketing agency serving overwhelmed overachieving consultants, coaches, and creatives nationwide. Founded by Beverly Cornell, the agency specializes in helping purpose-driven solopreneurs find brand clarity, build aligned strategies, and amplify their impact. With services including brand development, messaging, website and content creation, and marketing support, Wickedly Branded helps clients awaken, activate, amplify, and automate the magic in their brands so they can grow sustainably and connect with the people they’re meant to serve.

To learn more, visit www.wickedlybranded.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Beverly Cornell

Founder & Fairy Godmother of Brand Clarity

Email: info@wickedlybranded.com

Website: www.wickedlybranded.com

Media Kit: https://wickedlybranded.com/small-business-marketing-media-kit/

