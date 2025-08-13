Unity Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Free Health & Wellness Fair with Screenings, Resources, and Backpack Giveaway

Christ Centered, Community focused

Free Health Screening and Backpack Giveaway at Community Health and Wellness Event. Jumpers, and fun activities for the kids!

“Unity’s Health & Wellness Fair is more than an event — it’s an opportunity to meet people where they are,” said Pastor C Dwaine Phillips.” — Pastor C. Dwaine Phillips

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unity Missionary Baptist Church will welcome the community to its 5th Annual Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 7514 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90003.This free public event will provide comprehensive health screenings, dental care, behavioral health support, and spiritual resources to meet the needs of South Los Angeles residents. Attendees will have access to screenings for glaucoma, stroke, podiatry, hearing, bone density, glucose, HIV testing, dental, skin, asthma, nutrition, and breast cancer — all at no cost.In addition to health services, the fair will offer free backpacks for students (while supplies last), snacks, jumpers for children, and family-friendly activities.“Unity’s Health & Wellness Fair is more than an event — it’s an opportunity to meet people where they are,” said Pastor C. Dwaine Phillips. “We want to address the whole person — physical, mental, and spiritual — in a way that reflects the love of Jesus through service.”Event Details:📅 Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025🕘 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.📍 Location: 7514 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90003💰 Cost: FreeAbout Unity Missionary Baptist ChurchFounded over 60 years ago, Unity Missionary Baptist Church is a Bible-teaching ministry in South Los Angeles committed to spreading the Gospel and serving the community. Relaunched in 2024 after the pandemic, Unity’s renewed mission is to intentionally impact lives for Christ through worship, discipleship, and community service.

