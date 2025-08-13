Deck Building Expert Scott LaDue Offers Backyard Retreat Tips in HelloNation Magazine

Scott LaDue of Rochester Deck Builders

How can homeowners turn an ordinary backyard into a relaxing retreat?

VICTOR, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can homeowners turn an ordinary backyard into a relaxing retreat? In a feature article for HelloNation , Scott LaDue of Rochester Deck Builders in Victor, New York, shares practical design advice that emphasizes comfort, flow, and function. With a focus on intentional layout and thoughtful enhancements, LaDue explains that homeowners don’t need a large footprint or expensive features to create an inviting and rejuvenating outdoor space.The transformation begins with understanding how you want to feel when you're outside. Whether the goal is relaxation, social connection, or a deeper sense of calm, designing with purpose helps guide choices in layout, furniture, and landscaping. LaDue encourages homeowners to divide their yards into functional zones, each with a specific use and atmosphere. A comfortable lounging area, for example, creates a welcoming space to unwind and recharge. Pairing this zone with shade elements like pergolas or umbrellas and surrounding it with low-maintenance greenery can enhance the sense of seclusion and peace.For those who enjoy cooking or entertaining, LaDue recommends carving out a dining or food preparation space. This can range from a simple setup with outdoor seating under string lights to a more developed grill or kitchen area. What’s important is positioning the space so it feels both accessible and distinct — close to the home for convenience but separate enough to feel like a destination.Privacy is another central element in designing a backyard that feels like a true retreat. Features such as tall shrubs, privacy screens, or lattice structures with climbing vines can subtly divide space and create an intimate setting. According to LaDue, these elements not only improve comfort but also encourage more frequent use of the space throughout the week.Incorporating natural sound is also key. A small fountain or birdbath adds the calming presence of moving water, which research shows can help reduce stress and improve mood. Combined with layered landscaping and native plants that blend seamlessly with the surrounding environment, these additions help cultivate a peaceful, nature-forward feel.Lighting rounds out the transformation. Soft, ambient lighting makes the space usable into the evening hours and adds warmth without overwhelming the senses. Whether through string lights, lanterns, or low-voltage path lighting, these choices support both safety and atmosphere.LaDue emphasizes that creating an outdoor retreat doesn’t require a major overhaul or immediate perfection. Instead, it’s about identifying the features that matter most to you and layering them in thoughtfully over time. The result is a space that reflects your lifestyle and becomes a natural extension of your home.The article, The Easiest Way to Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Retreat , shares expert-driven guidance on transforming everyday outdoor areas into tranquil, livable sanctuaries. Scott LaDue’s advice helps homeowners take practical, incremental steps toward making the most of their backyard space.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.